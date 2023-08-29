Travis Scott Returns to Touring After Astroworld Tragedy

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Travis Scott has announced his latest tour almost two years since the Astroworld tragedy that killed ten people. Titled “Travis Scott’s UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour” in reference to Scott’s Circus Maximus concert in Rome, Italy earlier this month, the tour spans 28 dates across the United States, beginning in Charlotte, North Carolina in October and wrapping up by the end of the year. While the Utopia tour does have a date in Austin, Texas, there is no stop currently scheduled for Houston. During his announcement post, Scott was brief, just giving basic details of the ticket sales and signing off with, “Hsbsdbbddbsbsnsjsbdnd.”

Earlier this year, a grand jury determined that Scott, alongside Live Nation and other event organizers, would not face criminal charges for the Astroworld deaths. They are still facing civil charges from lawsuits that claim almost 5,000 were injured at the festival.