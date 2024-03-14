Trevor Takes Up the Villain Mantle on Love Is Blind

Flop City. Photo: Netflix

Somehow, some way, through some form of feather-sleeve-based magic, Chelsea ended the Love Is Blind reunion on top. Nobody — not even Jimmy — came for her particularly hard, and her fights were resolved amicably if not deferentially to her. After being the punching bag of the season, Chelsea exited a hero. But it was with some assistance — particularly from her pod ex Trevor, who was brought out onto the Love Is Blind reunion stage, flogged publicly by Vanessa Lachey, and then sent back out to go style his mullet. Suddenly, Chelsea, who was previously an idiot for choosing Jimmy over Trevor, was psychic for seeing that Trevor was a menace through sheer instinct. Does she do palm readings?

It’s shocking how the narrative flipped so quickly, but Trevor did the one thing that constitutes true villainy on LIB: He didn’t respect the experiment. Specifically, it was confirmed that he went into the pods with a loving situationship waiting for him at home. The producers brought Trevor onto the reunion stage knowing they had a loaded gun up their sleeves, ready for character assassination in the form of texts from Trevor’s ex, which were read out loud by Nick and Vanessa. The texts were originally shared on social media by his ex, and included messages saying he wanted to marry her, that he loves her, and that he had to “pretend” during the experiment. Most insidiously, the word pumpkin came up multiple times.

There was little room for Mr. Mullet to defend himself, and he knew it. “I was not ‘dating’ her, like ‘dating’ her, technically,” he argued, after taking a ﻿very long pause. “I never said, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’” Quickly this was revealed to be a dead end. He then tried other tactics — they were in a toxic relationship, he has no explanation, etc. — but nothing worked. Even Brittany, who left midway through the season, got her knocks in, calling it “disrespectful” because “we all put ten toes down in this experiment.”

Vanessa, meanwhile, was possessed by the spirit of Andy Cohen and pressed him further. “Did you come here to forward your career and be on TV?” she asked. “What career?” Trevor responded, which was honestly the saddest thing he could have said. But then he copped to it: “I did come here for good and bad reasons,” he said. And there it was — they caught him. Nick Lachey responded with a monologue about Love Is Blind being a sacred experiment. This left Chelsea a vindicated queen. After the show aired, she began posting DMs from people apologizing for being haters. Thank you, Trevor. Your flop was so momentous that Chelsea’s image has never been better.