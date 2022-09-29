Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show After Seven Years

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

It’s the end of the road for Trevor Noah’s tenure at Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. The comedian announced during the September 29 episode that, after seven years as host spanning back to 2015 when he took over for Jon Stewart, he’s decided to move on.

After noting that he recently reflected on fans’ support for the show on an international level, Noah told the studio audience that he found himself “filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.” He went on: “And I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through: the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know … the more pandemic. And I realized that, after seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

A Comedy Central spokesperson released a statement on Noah’s departure after his announcement was posted to Twitter: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Watch Noah’s full farewell announcement above.