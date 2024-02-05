The Royal Family Cannot Harvest Trisha Paytas’s Power

Trisha Paytas is basically YouTube royalty, and since the birth of their first daughter, she’s become a fortune teller for the fate of the royal family. King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer on February 5, and Twitter immediately sent out the bat signal to Trisha Paytas, who seemingly denied any involvement, tweeting, “Literally no comment.” But how did a YouTuber with the world’s most diverse IMDB page become everyone’s immediate thought when a monarch goes down? It started when Paytas announced on September 7, 2022, that she was 1 cm dilated with her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, and the next day, totally by coincidence, Queen Elizabeth died.
It was too good to be true. Paytas didn’t give birth that day and was pregnant for one more week. However, they did give birth to a meme. Paytas made a story time two days later, explaining how it felt “weird” that people were comparing their unborn daughter to the deceased queen of England.
Eventually, baby Malibu was born a week after the Queen’s death and has continued her reign as the royal baby of YouTube. Now, she’ll be joined by her sister, Elvis Paytas-Hamcon, sometime in May 2024. A baby named Elvis? A.K.A. a baby named after the King of Rock and Roll? It’s all adding up almost too perfectly.