The Royal Family Cannot Harvest Trisha Paytas’s Power

Trisha Paytas is basically YouTube royalty, and since the birth of their first daughter, she’s become a fortune teller for the fate of the royal family. King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer on February 5, and Twitter immediately sent out the bat signal to Trisha Paytas, who seemingly denied any involvement, tweeting, “Literally no comment.” But how did a YouTuber with the world’s most diverse IMDB page become everyone’s immediate thought when a monarch goes down? It started when Paytas announced on September 7, 2022, that she was 1 cm dilated with her first daughter, Malibu Barbie, and the next day, totally by coincidence, Queen Elizabeth died.

and trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated… the prophecy is being fulfilled https://t.co/6C8aR7Py2B — chris (@tophlo) September 8, 2022

It was too good to be true. Paytas didn’t give birth that day and was pregnant for one more week. However, they did give birth to a meme. Paytas made a story time two days later, explaining how it felt “weird” that people were comparing their unborn daughter to the deceased queen of England.

Eventually, baby Malibu was born a week after the Queen’s death and has continued her reign as the royal baby of YouTube. Now, she’ll be joined by her sister, Elvis Paytas-Hamcon, sometime in May 2024. A baby named Elvis? A.K.A. a baby named after the King of Rock and Roll? It’s all adding up almost too perfectly.

king charles in trisha paytas womb pic.twitter.com/nevrjP7fdI — orchid ☆ (@cherylmason) February 5, 2024

girl I’m just saying you’re naming your new baby Elvis… they called him The King 😅 — Lindsey PRESAVE ADDICTED BY LOVELESS (@WeTheLindsey) February 5, 2024

if i had a nickel for every time trisha paytas’ baby coincided with the downfall of the royal family id have two nickels which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice pic.twitter.com/EjtXRcc7zL — fran ✧ (@thicksku11) February 5, 2024

if Trisha Paytas has enough babies we might be able to end the monarchy — sophie 🏴‍☠️ (@runwayinchicago) February 5, 2024

king charles’s soul being dragged across the world to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’s baby pic.twitter.com/LSrDZ9I1Rz — yas (@yoongiIuvxo) February 5, 2024

you’re laughing? king charles is about to be reincarnated into trisha paytas’s second baby named elvis and you’re LAUGHING???? — خديجة🐇 (@positivelyupset) February 5, 2024