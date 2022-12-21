Jodie Foster Isn’t New to This, She’s True Detective

You don’t need to be a hard-bitten investigator with loose morals to get the truth about True Detective, season four. HBO debuted a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the anthology series on September 27, True Detective: Night Country. Set in Alaska during a period of 24-plus hours of night, the show features the first all-women detective duo. “I don’t know what the hell they’re doing together,” a cop colleague says while standing in the middle of an ice-hockey rink. “I thought they hated each other.” Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) are getting over their differences in order to investigate the disappearances of six men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. Bodies frozen into a giant block of flesh. They traipse through the eternal night of the snowy Arctic, bonding over how they’re stuck in Alaska. “Nobody ever leaves,” Liz tells Evangeline. Not sure why the former hasn’t ditched town yet, considering she’s withholding information from the murder investigation. If she keeps acting up, the two-woman team might find themselves sunk in the ice just like the victims.

This season of True Detective is being helmed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), while also starring Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. The show will unthaw January 14, 2024.

This post has been updated.