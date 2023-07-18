A Search Warrant Related to Tupac’s Murder Has Been Issued

Photo: Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage

More than 25 years since Tupac Shakur’s murder, Las Vegas police have issued a search warrant related to the legendary rapper’s death. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told AP News that they issued a warrant in the nearby city of Henderson but did not state what they were looking for. No arrests have ever been made regarding Shakur’s death, but there has been plenty of speculation and investigation, both from the police and the media. The 2018 USA drama series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. followed the police investigations into the murder of the two rappers, led by Detective Greg Kading and Detective Russell Poole. Most recently, Hulu released the documentary Dear Mama, inspired by the lives and legacies of Tupac and his mother Afeni Shakur, in 2023, and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.