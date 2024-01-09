2024’s Canceled Shows, for Your Final Consideration

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney, Nicola Dove/Max, Jennifer Clasen/Starz/Everett Collection

Way back in 2016, Vulture wrote of the now mostly forgotten Netflix series Bloodline that “Netflix did something it’s rarely done in its four-year history of original programming Wednesday: It canceled a show.” These days, updates on streaming series reckon with how “platforms invented cruel and unusual ways to cancel them.” Well, the great cancel-off of 2024 is officially on its way, and no show is safe. Without reputable sourcing on streaming audience numbers, there’s little way to know if your favorite piece of art content is actually a hit or just a hit with your friend group/online bubble/in-laws. So we end up with cancelations like Our Flag Means Death, which, based on the amount Taika Waititi fans talk about it, sure seemed like a hit. With our condolences to the bereft fans, it’s time to get out your Kleenex. Below, a list of every TV show canceled so far in 2024.

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

What’s it about? “Our Flag Means Death is based (very) loosely on the true adventures of 18th-century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby),” according to Warner Bros. “After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas … they found love. Now, they have to survive it.”

Number of seasons: 2

When was it canceled? January 9

Minx (Starz)

What’s it about? After being revived from the dead (being canceled by Max) after one season by Starz, the network proceeded to cancel the show after one extra season. “Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women,” according to Warner Bros.

Number of seasons: 2

When was it canceled? January 5

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

What’s it about? The show is “based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god,” Disney+ says. “This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.”

Number of seasons: 1

When was it canceled? January 5

This is a developing story.