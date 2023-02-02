If You’re Reading This, Your Favorite Show Is Canceled

Reboot (canceled), Gossip Girl reboot (canceled), 1899 (canceled) Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Hulu; HBO; Netflix

Cancellation is so hot right now. Already in 2023, there’s been a staggering amount of TV-show casualties across streaming services such as HBO Max, Netflix, and Hulu as well as cable-TV channels like Showtime and AMC. But that’s not all — some networks are even removing existing IP from their service for the tax cut. Others, like Showtime’s Three Women, which had already filmed episodes, and Netflix’s The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, were cut before they made it to air. With all this uncertainty, it’s time to take stock with an official list of the TV cancellations this year so far. Shows like The Blacklist and Never Have I Ever, which are ending on their own terms, don’t qualify. This is a list of shows that got the axe while fans watched helplessly. Did your fave make it through the purge?

61st Street (AMC)

What’s it about? 61st Street is a drama focusing on institutional racism and corruption in the Chicago legal system and was canceled on January 6. Starring Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, and Tosin Cole, the series was intended to be two seasons, but even after the second was filmed, AMC preferred the tax break over airing the second season.

﻿Number of seasons: One, with another filmed but not airing

1899 (Netflix)

What’s it about? 1899 is a puzzle-box show set on a ship traveling from England to New York in, wouldn’t you know it, 1899. The series was co-created by the creators of a different puzzle-box show, Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who announced the cancellation on January 2, saying, “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.” Vulture described the series as “a highly watchable mindfuck.” The cancellation of this puzzle-box show is especially difficult to swallow, as the puzzle will remain forever unsolved.

Number of seasons: One

American Gigolo (Showtime)

What’s it about? Based on Paul Schrader’s 1980 film of the same name, American Gigolo (television’s version) follows Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, an ex-convict attempting to make his way in the world after release. Adding insult to cancellation, after it was canceled on January 30, American Gigolo is one among many on this list that has been removed from its original platform for tax purposes: “It’s about writing down millions in amortization costs these titles would have incurred in coming years,” Vulture’s Josef Adalian wrote about the practice made popular by HBO Max’s David Zaslav. American Gigolo is now looking for a new home, much like its protagonist.

Number of seasons: One

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

What’s it about? Dead End: Paranormal Park is a show about a group of theme-park employees (and a 1,000-year-old demon) exploring the paranormal world. It features a gay, trans man and a bisexual, autistic Pakistani American woman as its leads and was canceled on January 13. The third season of the show already had a writers’ room along with “scripts and designs and outlines,” according to the show’s creator, Hamish Steele.

Number of seasons: Two

sad news



(full text in the thread) pic.twitter.com/XdXrf6uUmI — hamish steele! (@hamishsteele) January 13, 2023

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

What’s it about? The Doom Patrol is a group of misfit superheroes who are outcasts from society. A DC Comics show, Doom Patrol was canceled alongside Titans on January 25, following the DC takeover by James Gunn and Peter Safran, which was announced October 25, 2022. Doom Patrol has already aired the first batch of episodes in its fourth and final season, but still has six to go.

Number of seasons: Four

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

What’s it about? A reboot of the CW prep-school classic, Gossip Girl, nü Gossip Girl flipped the script when it removed the eternal question “Who is Gossip Girl?” by making the illustrious stalker (Tavi Gevinson) part of the plot. Always stylish and with a newly diverse Gen-Z cast, the reboot “can’t quite figure out whether it wants to upend the conventions of the original with some kind of Gen-Z revolution, or just carry on with the parties and glamour,” Vulture writer Jackson McHenry wrote about the first season. Well, change that “can’t” to a “couldn’t.” “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs,” said creator Joshua Safran when the show was canceled on January 19. XOXO

Number of seasons: Two

So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: pic.twitter.com/kLpEn8kCMG — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) January 19, 2023

Inside Job (Netflix)

What’s it about? Inside Job was an animated series following the lives of a group of workers handling the world’s conspiracies. While a second season of the show was ordered, Netflix ended up reneging on the renewal and halting season two, which will not be aired, the show’s creator, Shion Takeuchi, said on January 9.

Number of seasons: One, though a season-two renewal was previously announced

Kindred (FX/FX on Hulu)

What’s it about? Kindred was the first of quite a few planned Octavia Butler adaptations to come out. Created by playwright Branden Jacobs Jenkins, the show followed a young Black television writer who keeps getting transported back in time to the antebellum South. Kindred was canceled on January 30, and The Hollywood Reporter noted that Jenkins is “expected to shop the drama from FX Productions, as he envisioned a multiple-season run for the series.”

﻿Number of seasons: One

Let the Right One In (Showtime)

What’s it about? Let the Right One In is an adaptation of a Swedish vampire novel, following a father caring for his permanently 12-year-old vampiric daughter. If that sounds fun to you, well … too bad! Not only is Let the Right One In canceled, but it was removed from Showtime’s streaming platform, alongside American Gigolo, on January 30.

Number of seasons: One

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

What’s it about? By far the most tenured show on this list, NCIS: L.A. ran for over 300 episodes. Unfortunately, the show simply became to expensive to produce, but for fans of the show (and the children of fans of the show), don’t worry: The January 20 cancellation means that the creators have enough time to craft a finale for May, according to Deadline.

Number of seasons: 14

One of Us Is Lying (Peacock)

What’s it about? One of Us Is Lying is a sad loss for Peacock, as it was its first pilot to go to series; but with Poker Face and The Traitors gaining the previous ugly stepsister of streaming services some real traction, it must have softened the blow. OoUIL follows a group of high-school student who are accused of murder and is based on a book of the same name by Karen M. McManus. The show was canceled on January 20 alongside Vampire Academy.

Number of seasons: Two

Pantheon (AMC)

What’s it about? Pantheon is an animated series starring the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, and Taylor Schilling and based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu. The show, which was canceled on January 9, follows a girl who receives help from a version of her recently deceased father, who uploaded his consciousness to the cloud. Pantheon is yet another show with one season aired and another season ordered whose second season was scrapped (despite being produced). Pantheon’s first season has also been taken off of AMC+.

Number of seasons: One

Reboot (Hulu)

What’s it about? Reboot was a meta little show about a group of actors attempting to work together when their old show, Step Right Up, gets rebooted, starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the cast members and Rachel Bloom as the reboot-er. The show was canceled on January 30, and, like The Comeback (which came back), Reboot is welcome to reboot itself whenever it would like.

﻿Number of seasons: One

Snowpiercer (TNT)

What’s it about? A show set in the world of Bong Joon Ho’s film of the same name, Snowpiercer was actually canceled in June 2022. So why is it here? Because TNT announced the choice not to air the already produced fourth season of the show on January 13, despite originally saying the show would end with season four.

Number of seasons: Four-ish

The Chair (Netflix)

What’s it about? This is kind of a weird one. The Chair follows a university English professor named Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) who becomes the chair of her department. It was originally billed as a limited series when it debuted in 2021, but Oh and creator Amanda Peet always said they wanted to tell more of this story. Later, Peet confirmed that it was not picked up for a second season this month, on January 10.

Number of seasons: One

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

What’s it about? Loosely based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux (and its accompanying 1986 movie adaptation starring Harrison Ford), a billionaire (Justin Theroux, who is Paul’s nephew) moves his family to Latin America and goes on the run from the U.S. government. Unfortunately for AppleTV+ subscribers, the show ended the second season on a massive, potentially deathly cliffhanger, so they’ll just have to be satisfied with Severance season two.

﻿Number of seasons: Two

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+)

What’s it about? Based on the iconic children’s series of the same name, The Mysterious Benedict Society concerns a group of orphans who are recruited to help save the world by a mysterious man named Nicholas Benedict (Tony Hale). “Spoiler alert for how the story ends: The kids stay friends forever,” series creator Phil Hay shared with the news on Twitter January 29.

Number of seasons: Two

Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 ) — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

Titans (HBO Max)

What’s it about The sister cancellation of Doom Patrol, Titans was another DC series that lasted four seasons. Luckily for fans, the cancellation on January 25 after the season-four mid-season finale leaves enough time for the final six episodes to wrap up the series with intention. “We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve,” Titans showrunner Greg Walker said, according to Deadline.

﻿Number of seasons: Four

Uncoupled (Netflix)

What’s it about? The Darren Star–created Neil Patrick Harris vehicle starred Harris as a real-estate agent who gets broken up with by his long-term partner and must reenter the gay dating scene, which has significantly altered due to technology and changes in gay life. The show was canceled on January 13, and there were apparently plans to move it to Showtime or a “Paramount Global Network,” but they fell through, according to Deadline.

Number of seasons: One

Vampire Academy (Peacock)

What’s it about?: Yet another book adaptation, this YA series by Richelle Mead gave exactly what it promised: a school full of vampires. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for Peacock, which canceled the show on January 20. Too bad a beloved show isn’t immortal.

﻿Number of seasons: One