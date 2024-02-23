Twice Shut Down a Whole Bridge With ‘One Spark’

Nayeon. Photo: JYP Entertainment via YouTube

“One Spark” from Twice, and they stopped traffic on the Chuncheon Bridge. The nine-piece K-pop veterans — Nayeon, Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Mina, Sana, Momo, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu — are back with a six-track EP, With YOU-th, released alongside a glittering music video where the group executes high-speed choreo atop an uncharacteristically empty bridge. Okay, budget! The deceptively simple visuals for “One Spark” jump between delicious glamour shots, rapid dance breaks, and maximalist costume changes, satisfying the need for a nostalgic girl-group music video after a monthslong Twice drought (which is long for them!). Music-wise, the lead single is a return to the bubblegum pop honed in some of their past releases like “Cheer Up” and “TT.” Mixed with some trendy breakbeats to energize a chorus about embracing the burning heart of youth, Twice has a dance-inducing feel-good anthem just waiting for a stan to pester everyone to stream.

The rest of the EP includes prerelease single “I Got You,” featuring laid-back synths and lyrics about the members’ bond. The girls themselves have credits on the album, with Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung co-writing “Bloom” and “Rush,” respectively. If the bridge wasn’t ready for one little spark, how is it gonna deal with this motherquake of an EP?