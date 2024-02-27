Two Defendants Found Guilty in Jam Master Jay Murder

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were convicted of the murder of Jam Master Jay, the hip-hop pioneer and member of Run-D.M.C., on February 27. The two were found guilty on all ten counts, including “murder while involved in narcotics-trafficking conspiracy and firearm-related murder,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and face 20 years to life in prison. After the verdict was announced, a fight nearly broke out in the courtroom, according to CNN. “Y’all just killed some innocent people. Get me outta here,” Washington said, getting out of his seat. Supporters shouted as the two were quickly escorted away from the courtroom.

Jay was murdered over 20 years ago, on October 30, 2002, after being shot in a recording studio. The prosecution alleged that Washington and Jordan conspired to kill Jay due to disagreements in a narcotics trade. “A cold case is never a forgotten case,” NYPD commissioner Edward A. Caban said. “In the decades since Mr. Mizell was brutally murdered, the greatest detectives in the world followed every lead until arrests could be made, and a solid case could be brought to our partners in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.”

Both Washington and Jordan pleaded not guilty on all counts. The defense called one witness during the trial, memory expert Dr. Geoffrey Loftus, who described the ways that memories can change over time. Jay Bryant, a third defendant charged for the murder in May 2023, still awaits trial.