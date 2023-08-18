Tyler, the Creator Paints the Town With Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Around 14,000 people and I watched paint dry to be among the first to see the Camp Flog Gnaw 2023 lineup. Tyler, the Creator’s marquee music festival unveiled the full slate via Twitch stream on August 18, where a mural containing the lineup was painted on the side of a building. SZA will headline the festival, together with the Hillbillies (a duo formed by Kendrick Lamar and his rapper cousin, Baby Keem) and the host of the whole thing, Tyler, the Creator. Down the bill, you’ll find megastar on the rise Ice Spice, psychedelic-rock rapper Lil Yachty, and regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida. Kali Uchis will also have a slot at the festival, along with saddlebag queen PinkPantheress, Euphoria’s Dominic Fike, and Willow, who caught a vibe and hit the Interstate 405. Other acts include R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, whose 2022 debut album Hypnos hypnotized everybody, alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger, and up-and-coming experimental R&B artist Liv.e. Usual Tyler, the Creator collaborators, like Rex Orange County, Earl Sweatshirt, and Syd, also feature on the bill. The festival runs from November 11–12 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Call Tyler if you get lost.