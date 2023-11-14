Uncle Vanya Is Basically a Situation Comedy

Is there a Sbarro near the Vivian Beaumont? Photo: Getty Images

When Anton Chekhov was writing Uncle Vanya, which first premiered in Russia in 1899, the situation comedy hadn’t been invented yet. But he somehow still wrote what is basically a sitcom — wacky characters seemingly designed to push each other’s buttons, all confined to a space by some combination of familial ties and personal feelings. Based on the new casting for the upcoming Lincoln Center Theater revival of the show, someone understands that. Steve Carell, of NBC’s The Office fame, will be taking on the role of the titular Vanya, and he’s joined by fellow sitcom vet William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) as Astrov. Other cast members include Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as the Professor, Alison Pill as Sonya, Anika Noni Rose as Yelena, and Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Voinitski, a part with just 11 lines, but knowing Houdyshell, they’ll be the most memorable 11 lines in the show. The production has a new translation by Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and will be directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery). The production begins previews April 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater before opening April 24. What better time than spring, when it’s getting warmer, to attend a play likely to cause an existential crisis about climate change.