Usher Is Coming Home Just in Time for the Super Bowl

Photo: Candice Ward/Getty Images

Hey, that’s one way to pregame for Super Bowl Sunday. Just a couple days before his halftime show performance this weekend, Usher has dropped his ninth studio album, Coming Home. It’s his first release as an independent artist, and he told the Los Angeles Times that he thinks of the 20-track project as “a separate start of something else that is far more about a lifestyle, a feeling, being immersed and also engaged in things outside of music.” The full tracklist features Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Pheelz, and Jung Kook.

Now, Usher has already teased that he’ll be performing some of his classic hits when he takes the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The setlist hasn’t been confirmed, but it’ll definitely feel like a massive missed marketing opportunity if he doesn’t play a song or two from his new album at the Super Bowl. What if you wanna sing along live, but don’t have time to learn the lyrics so quickly? The good news is he’s not starting his upcoming Usher: Past Present Future tour until this August. If you’re really ‘bout it, you can spend all spring and summer prepping for those concert serenades.