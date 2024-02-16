Usher Says Confessions Is Actually Full of Confessions

Where was Usher every time he was in L.A.? Photo: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Just when you thought Usher said all he had to say, he has another confession on the way. In an interview with People, off the heels of his Super Bowl extravaganza, the R&B artist admitted that Confessions and the album’s titular singles are more or less autobiographical. “There is a great deal of truth in that album,” Usher said. His 2004 best-selling album tells the story of a player who comes clean to his current girlfriend about his philandering in L.A. and getting another woman pregnant. Fans commonly speculated that Usher is singing about his relationship with Chilli, who left him the year the album dropped. “Did I have a relationship ever that was exactly what I was saying? Yeah, I did,” he said without divulging any additional details. The album doesn’t exactly follow the timeline or have the same meanings as the real-life story, he added.

Usher went on to say he made the album because he knew others would be touched by the subject matter. “We go through things in life and sometimes we make decisions based off of what we feel is best or right and, more than likely, will best serve the child,” he added. “But the reason why I talked about it is because I’m not the only person who will experience that, as men.” Based on the evidence, we can only assume his latest album, Coming Home, is written not for men who cheat, but for the men who do, in fact, come home.