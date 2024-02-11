Usher Strips, Skates Through Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Usher freed the nipple at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, then immediately imprisoned the nipple in a futuristic Rollerball-esque outfit. The 45-year-old star went through an innovative number of outfits during his career-spanning show, including a cute little vest, TRON-core, nekkid, and besuitted. He also brought out lots of guests. Although Justin Bieber stayed in the stands, we got appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri. Also: Steppers, pole-dancers, a drumline, Vegas showgirls, and Alicia Keys’ football field-sized cape. If social media is any indication, the fans felt as moved by Usher’s halftime set as those at his Vegas residency.