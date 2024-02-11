Usher Strips, Skates Through Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Usher freed the nipple at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, then immediately imprisoned the nipple in a futuristic Rollerball-esque outfit. The 45-year-old star went through an innovative number of outfits during his career-spanning show, including a cute little vest, TRON-core, nekkid, and besuitted. He also brought out lots of guests. Although Justin Bieber stayed in the stands, we got appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Jermaine Dupri. Also: Steppers, pole-dancers, a drumline, Vegas showgirls, and Alicia Keys’ football field-sized cape. If social media is any indication, the fans felt as moved by Usher’s halftime set as those at his Vegas residency.

Usher’s esthetician I hope you never have a bad night of sleep, hope you always have an empty seat next to you on every flight, I hope every vending machine gives you an extra can of soda for free — folu (@notfolu) February 12, 2024

put synchronized pole dancing in the olympics, you cowards #Halftimeshow — Becca O'Neal 🍒 (@becca_oneal) February 12, 2024

this was usher tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ibTeMSZe7j — omeo 𖤐 (@ihyomeo) February 12, 2024

Usher somehow having 16 different outfit changes in the span of like 5 minutes

#HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/9M7nBCPOvx — ⚔️Ares⚔️ (@Novaremx) February 12, 2024

USHER !!!!

The Crusher!!!!! — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 12, 2024