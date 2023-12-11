There’s Still More Cheating Left on Vanderpump Rules

After an explosive last season, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has returned for another round. Premiering on January 30, the gang is (mostly) back together, but not without some fights in between. As DWTS finalist Ariana Madix and JoJo Siwa backpack Tom Sandoval navigate being roommates in their shared home, they try to move on in their romantic lives separately. As seen in the trailer above, Sandoval attempts to date post-Scandoval while Madix tries to level up her relationship with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. Meanwhile, Lala Kent is looking for some sperm, Rachel Leviss is MIA, and previously fired Jax Taylor returns to argue with Lisa Vanderpump, laying the cards down for the Vanderpump spin-off show. Still divorced Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are apparently now in a love triangle with the same woman— who surprisingly isn’t Barbie since Schwartz looks like he took Barbenheimer too seriously this summer. Even worse than his hair, Schwartz reveals that he and Scheana Shay hooked up while he was still married to Maloney! And you thought last season was messy.

