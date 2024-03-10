Vanessa Hudgens Unveils Baby Bump on the Oscars Red Carpet

Put your (baby) sneakers on! Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the Oscars red carpet in style, using the event to reveal that she’s expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. As co-host of ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!, Hudgens was one of the first celebrities to hit the carpet, debuting her baby bump in a sleek black gown. She and Tucker, an MLB shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, tied the knot this past December in a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. This year’s Academy Awards marks Hudgens’ third consecutive year hosting ABC’s red carpet pre-show (making her a pro at dodging her ex Austin Butler), which she’s co-hosting this year alongside Julianne Hough. What better venue to announce that you’re expecting than one where a parade of celebrities will be lining up to congratulate you?