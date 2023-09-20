Vanna White Would Like to Buy a Lot of Vowels

Photo: Christopher Willard/ABC

Vanna White has reportedly— and let’s just say it, finally— gotten her first pay raise in almost twenty years. According to TMZ, the Wheel of Fortune hostess has extended her contract with the game show for two more years and got a “substantial pay increase.” She has reportedly been paid $3 million every year since 2005 with no increases despite the game’s growing popularity. Compared to her longtime counterpart, Pat Sajak’s $15 million a year paycheck felt like landing on “Lose a turn” for every round. There’s no word yet on what her future coworker Ryan Seacrest will be making as the new host once Sajak retires next year, but we hope it’s not M_R_ than what she’s getting.