Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things Will Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Poor Things. Photo: Yorgos Lanthimos

As the fall release calendar crumbles under the domino effect of delayed releases due to the actors strike, the fall festival calendar appears to stand strong. Yorgos Lanthimos’s upcoming black sci-fi comedy Poor Things, starring muse Emma Stone, will make its premiere alongside the canals of Venice, a news item announced the same day that its United States release is being pushed back to December. Italian director Edoardo De Angelis will open the festival with Comandante, though the spotlight will shine on two biopics about mid-century American figures: Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley–approved biopic, Priscilla, and the Bradley Cooper–directed Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro, starring himself and Carey Mulligan. The Lido will also buzz about new work from Drive My Car director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, who returns to Venice with Evil Does Not Exist; film-bro favorite David Fincher’s The Killer starring embattled actor Brad Pitt with assists from Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton; and Ava DuVernay’s latest social drama Origin, based on the book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson, featuring performances by Aunjanue Ellis and Niecy Nash-Betts. Finally, there’s the controversial out-of-competition slate, which will bring us features from Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, a Travis Scott–led Harmony Korine flick, and a new Wes Anderson short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on Roald Dahl’s darker tales — if you didn’t get your Wes Anderson–twee fill with Asteroid City earlier this year. The only thing missing is Zendaya and her “little white boys” in Challengers, which director Luca Guadagnino pulled from opening the festival in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Below, the full 2023 Venice Film Festival lineup. The 80th edition runs from August 30 to September 9.

Competition

Comandante, Edoardo De Angelis – Opening Film

The Promised Land, Nikolaj Arcel

Dogman, Luc Besson

Le Bête, Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison, Stéphane Brizé

Enea, Pietro Castellitto

Maestro, Bradley Cooper

Priscilla, Sofia Coppola

Finally Dawn, Saverio Costanzo

Lubo, Giorgio Diritti

Origin, Ava DuVernay

The Killer, David Fincher

Memory, Michel Franco

Io Capitano, Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border, Agnieszka Holland

The Theory of Everything, Timm Kröger

Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde, Pablo Larrain

Ferrari, Michael Mann

Adagio, Stefano Sollima

Woman Of, Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Holly, Fien Torch

Horizons

A Cielo Aperto, Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso, Enrico Maria Artale

Behind the Mountains, Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase, Fidel Devkota

Tatami, Guy Native, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning, Mika Gustavson

The Featherweight, Robert Colony

Invelle, Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound, Selman Nacar

Heartless, Nara Normande, Tião

Una Sterminata Domenica, Alain Parroni

City of Wind, Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation for Everything, Gábor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow, Bill Ross, Turner Ross

En Attendant La Nuit, Céline Rouzet

Housekeeping for Beginners, Goran Stolevski

Shadow of Fire, Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory, Nehir Tuna

Horizons Extra

Bota Jonë, Luàna Barjami

Forever Forever, Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue, Daniela Goggi

Day of the Fight, Jack Huston

In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Robert Lorenz

Felicità, Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys, Olmo Schnabel

Stolen, Karan Tejpal

L’Homme D’Argille, Anaïs Tellene

Out of Competition — Series

D’argent et de sang, Xavier Giannoli, Fredéric Planchon

I Know Your Soul, created by Jasmila Zbanic and Damir Ibrahimovic, directed by Alen Drjević and Nermin Hamzagic

Out of Competition — Nonfiction

Amor, Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Frente A Guernica (Uncut Version), Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Hollywoodgate, Ibrahim Nash’at

Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus, Neo Sora

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io, Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs, Frederik Wiseman

Out of Competition — Fiction

Society of the Snow, J.A. Bayona – Closing Film

Coup de Chance, Woody Allen

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson

The Penitent, Luca Barbareschi

L’Ordine Del Tempo, Liliana Cavani

Vivants, Alix Delaporte

Welcome to Paradise, Leonardo di Constanzo

DAAAAAALI!, Quentin Dupieux

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, William Friedkin

Making of, Cédric Kahn

Aggro Dr1ft, Harmony Korine

Hit Man, Richard Linklater

The Palace, Roman Polanski

Snow Leopard, Pema Tseden