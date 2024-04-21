The Spice Girls Reunited at Victoria Beckham’s Birthday Party

Easy V doesn’t come for free, she’s a real lady. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

“Stop right now! Thank you very much.” Those are the words we should all be saying to David Beckham, who posted footage of an impromptu Spice Girls reunion to his Instagram. The video, which was taken at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, shows his wife alongside her fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton. And as if Posh Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice, and Baby Spice all being in the same room wasn’t exciting enough, they’re performing the iconic “Stop” choreography and singing along as the hit song plays in the background. But what are they training for?

Not to be confused with a Girls5Eva storyline, the video comes on the heels of Mel B teasing some kind of Spice Girls project on the horizon. Back in January, she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, “We’re actually gonna be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” adding that fans would be “100% satisfied…it’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving.” Then in March she doubled down, once again telling Today, “This is gonna be really good and the fans are gonna be really happy about it.” So what do they have cooking? Spice World 2? Their shelved animated superhero project? Or maybe an ABBA-esque hologram concert tour? No matter what it is, more Spice Girls content is what we want, it’s what we really, really want.