Does Victoria Pedretti Even Have a Max Subscription?

Looking at the list of people Victoria Pedretti is working with on Broadway’s new production of An Enemy of the People, you’d be forgiven for worrying about her mental state going into the process. There’s Tony Award–winning director Sam Gold, Succession star Jeremy Strong as the lead (and her father), and The Sopranos icon Michael Imperioli, who plays her uncle-slash-adversary, the Mayor. But luckily for Pedretti, she barely knows who these people are. In a Rolling Stone interview published March 25, Pedretti acknowledged only a passing knowledge of all three men. “I heard that Sam [Gold] likes to make bold choices,” she said of her director. On the topic of her co-stars, she said, “I wasn’t super familiar with either of their work.” Before you judge her, remember … she just might not have a Max subscription. Maybe she is striking from all Zaslav products in support of Coyote vs. Acme. If so, we think she’ll love Sex and the City when it comes to Netflix this April.