The Couch Gallery Crawl

Each week, we're gathering the art world's latest and best virtual museum and gallery offerings.

1. Leading the virtual charge for museum access is Google Arts & Culture. Partnered with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world, you can arrow key and click your way through the likes of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, Musée d’Orsay, Paris, and the Uffizi Gallery, Florence.

2. The New Museum and Rhizome have commissioned “We=Link: Ten Easy Pieces” — one of which is a massive e-card titled Get Well Soon! It’s constructed from over 200,000 unique well-wishes and is sure to give you the sympathy you deserve.

3. Pace Gallery has launched a series of artist talks called Art Matters. This one-on-one conversation between artists, writers, curators, and thinkers will broadcast every week on Instagram Live. The series will launch Friday at 5 p.m. with Torkwase Dyson and Hans Ulrich Obrist. The next installment will take place on April 8 and features Trevor Paglen and Kate Crawford.

4. Perrotin’s site hosts a deep back catalogue of videography that spans artist talks, exhibition tours, and more. It is calling this trove #Unlocked, as it adds to its archives.

5. Forced gallery closures disproportionately affect small- and mid-size galleries. In response to this possible death blow, David Zwirner has launched “Platform: New York,” an online viewing room for 12 of these at-risk galleries — including 47 Canal, Company, and Queer Thoughts — to each present works by a single artist. Next, “Platform” will spotlight London galleries.

6. MoMA’s “Virtual Views” — online iterations of its current and future exhibitions — will present “Félix Fénéon: The Anarchist and the Avant-Garde — From Signac to Matisse and Beyond” on April 16. Next, Donald Judd’s minimalist sculptures — meditations on excising superfluity and going without — will be on view beginning April 23.

7. The Rubin Museum of Art is here to bring you some calm. Its Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room is open for a virtual visit — plus there’s a two-hour accompanying stream on YouTube. The room is replete with flickering butter lamps and meditative Buddhist chants. This is your best bet if MoMA’s exhibition on Fénéon’s anarchism stirred you up.

8. Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery has made public a virtual simulation of its acclaimed exhibition “Posing Modernity: The Black Model From Manet and Matisse to Today,” which investigates the changing modes of representation of the black figure as central to the development of modern art.