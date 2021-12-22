Vulture’s 20 Most-Read Stories in 2021

Much of Vulture’s most-read stories list (based on the total minutes visitors spent with our articles) will be familiar to those culture consumers who fought through pandemic fatigue to keep up with the biggest releases and narratives of the year. There’s Succession, White Lotus, and I Think You Should Leave; a surprising John Mulaney twist and another Dave Chappelle controversy; accountability finally coming for Scott Rudin and sort-of-but-not-really for The Bachelor franchise. Then there are the rest of the entries in the top 20, which hearteningly speak to a return of sorts to normalcy: Readers were eager to once again dive down nostalgic rabbit holes, to debate the merits of entertainers and entertainment, and to meet colorful — very literally, in one instance — new characters.
Succession Plans
20. The Roys Summer in Italy
On location with the cast of Succession, the most interestingly terrible billionaires on TV. Read the story ➼
⚰️
19. How Coffin Flop’s Coffins Got Flopped
The story behind one of I Think You Should Leave’s funniest moments from season two. Read the story ➼
In Conversation
18. In Conversation: Dave Grohl
He’s the most prolific rock star of the last 30 years. Somehow, we’re still getting to know him. Read the story ➼
Books
17. Blurbed to Death
How one of publishing’s most hyped books became its biggest horror story — and still ended up a best seller. Read the story ➼
Profile
16. Confessions of a 32-Year-Old Drama Queen
No one is keeping up with Trisha Paytas, YouTube’s most frighteningly entertaining star. Read the story ➼
Books
15. The Spine Collector
For years, a mysterious figure has been stealing books before their release. Read the story ➼
TV Review
14. Them Is Pure Degradation Porn
The Little Marvin–created, Lena Waithe–produced series reveals the empty promise of representation in Hollywood. Read the story ➼
Comedy Review
13. Dave Chappelle’s Endless Feedback Loop
The Closer proves the comedian is right about one thing: It’s time for a break. Read the story ➼
The Art of Ending Things
12. No, They Weren’t Dead the Whole Time
An oral history of Lost’s daring, divisive finale. Read the story ➼
Stand-Up
11. Who Should John Mulaney Be Now?
A recap of John Mulaney’s first post-rehab stand-up comedy show. Read the story ➼
Ooh It's Them!
10. The 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today
We asked critics and Hollywood creators: Which supporting players make everything better? Read the story ➼
The Art of Ending Things
9. The 101 Greatest Endings in Movies History
Good finales offer catharsis. The best deny us closure altogether. Here’s our ranking. Read the story ➼
A Long Talk
8. Mike White Accepts the Criticism
The White Lotus creator understands if you feel conflicted about that ending. So does he. Read the story ➼
Vulture Lists
7. The 50 Greatest Western Movies Ever Made
A hard look at one of cinema’s oldest genres. Read the story ➼
Celebrity
6. The End of Kimye’s Wild Ride
She thought he was an artistic genius. He wanted to “dip her ass in gold.” And now it’s over. Read the story ➼
Let There Be Kronk
5. ‘We’ll Never Make That Kind of Movie Again’
An oral history of The Emperor’s New Groove. Read the story ➼
Crime
4. How Sara Gruen Lost Her Life
The Water for Elephants author’s six-year fight to free an incarcerated man left her absolutely broke and critically ill. Read the story ➼
The Industry
3. Scott Rudin, As Told by His Assistants
A portrait of a toxic workplace. Read the story ➼
Gotcha! Gotcha Again!
2. Okay, Let’s Talk About Behind Her Eyes’ Double Twist Ending
That final reveal gives some of what comes before greater context, but that doesn’t mean it’s good context. Read the story ➼
First Person
1. Rachel Lindsay Has No Roses Left to Burn
I thought I could change The Bachelor franchise from within. Until I realized I was their token. Read the story ➼