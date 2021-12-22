Vulture’s 20 Most-Read Stories in 2021

Photo: Vulture

Much of Vulture’s most-read stories list (based on the total minutes visitors spent with our articles) will be familiar to those culture consumers who fought through pandemic fatigue to keep up with the biggest releases and narratives of the year. There’s Succession, White Lotus, and I Think You Should Leave; a surprising John Mulaney twist and another Dave Chappelle controversy; accountability finally coming for Scott Rudin and sort-of-but-not-really for The Bachelor franchise. Then there are the rest of the entries in the top 20, which hearteningly speak to a return of sorts to normalcy: Readers were eager to once again dive down nostalgic rabbit holes, to debate the merits of entertainers and entertainment, and to meet colorful — very literally, in one instance — new characters.

Succession Plans 20. The Roys Summer in Italy Photo: Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari for New York Magazine On location with the cast of Succession, the most interestingly terrible billionaires on TV. Read the story ➼

⚰️ 19. How Coffin Flop’s Coffins Got Flopped Photo: Netflix The story behind one of I Think You Should Leave’s funniest moments from season two. Read the story ➼

In Conversation 18. In Conversation: Dave Grohl Photo: Ari Marcopoulos He’s the most prolific rock star of the last 30 years. Somehow, we’re still getting to know him. Read the story ➼

Books 17. Blurbed to Death Illustration: Zohar Lazar How one of publishing’s most hyped books became its biggest horror story — and still ended up a best seller. Read the story ➼

Profile 16. Confessions of a 32-Year-Old Drama Queen Photo: Shaughn & John No one is keeping up with Trisha Paytas, YouTube’s most frighteningly entertaining star. Read the story ➼

Books 15. The Spine Collector Illustration: by Madison Ketcham For years, a mysterious figure has been stealing books before their release. Read the story ➼

TV Review 14. Them Is Pure Degradation Porn Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Amazon The Little Marvin–created, Lena Waithe–produced series reveals the empty promise of representation in Hollywood. Read the story ➼

Comedy Review 13. Dave Chappelle’s Endless Feedback Loop Photo: Mathieu Bitton The Closer proves the comedian is right about one thing: It’s time for a break. Read the story ➼

The Art of Ending Things 12. No, They Weren’t Dead the Whole Time Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photo by Mario Perez/ABC An oral history of Lost’s daring, divisive finale. Read the story ➼

Stand-Up 11. Who Should John Mulaney Be Now? Illustration: André Carrilho A recap of John Mulaney’s first post-rehab stand-up comedy show. Read the story ➼

Ooh It's Them! 10. The 32 Greatest Character Actors Working Today Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Shutterstock, HBO, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Netflix, Newmarket Films, A24, New Line Cinema, FX, Sony Pictures Releasing, Paramount Pictures, Gramercy Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and Focus Features We asked critics and Hollywood creators: Which supporting players make everything better? Read the story ➼

The Art of Ending Things 9. The 101 Greatest Endings in Movies History Illustration: by James Clapham Good finales offer catharsis. The best deny us closure altogether. Here’s our ranking. Read the story ➼

A Long Talk 8. Mike White Accepts the Criticism Photo: TODD MIDLER/The New York Times/Redux The White Lotus creator understands if you feel conflicted about that ending. So does he. Read the story ➼

Vulture Lists 7. The 50 Greatest Western Movies Ever Made Photo-Illustration: Maya Robinson/Vulture and Photos Courtesy of Studios and Getty Images A hard look at one of cinema’s oldest genres. Read the story ➼

Celebrity 6. The End of Kimye’s Wild Ride Photo-Illustration: Kanye/youtube She thought he was an artistic genius. He wanted to “dip her ass in gold.” And now it’s over. Read the story ➼

Let There Be Kronk 5. ‘We’ll Never Make That Kind of Movie Again’ Photo: Buena Vista Pictures/Everett Collection An oral history of The Emperor’s New Groove. Read the story ➼

Crime 4. How Sara Gruen Lost Her Life Photo: DeSean McClinton-Holland The Water for Elephants author’s six-year fight to free an incarcerated man left her absolutely broke and critically ill. Read the story ➼

The Industry 3. Scott Rudin, As Told by His Assistants Illustration: by Fede Yankelevich A portrait of a toxic workplace. Read the story ➼

Gotcha! Gotcha Again! 2. Okay, Let’s Talk About Behind Her Eyes’ Double Twist Ending Photo: Netflix That final reveal gives some of what comes before greater context, but that doesn’t mean it’s good context. Read the story ➼