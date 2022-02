Some Pretty Major News: Vulture’s Weekly Comedy Show Is Back

Pretty Major Photo: Vulture

Vulture and Union Hall are bringing back the best weekly comedy showcase in Brooklyn town. After a successful debut last year, Pretty Major returns to its usual slot on Tuesday nights at 7:30 p.m., when hosts Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman welcome a lineup of hot comedians (in terms of both physical attractiveness and buzz around town). Everything we know about upcoming lineups can be found below along with links to buy tickets before they inevitably sell out. See you there.

February 15

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring Mary Beth Barone, Alex English, Luke Mones, Youngmi Mayer

February 22

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring Andrea Jin, Hari Kondabolu, Lucas O’Neil, Julia Shiplett, Gara Lonning

March 1

Hosted by Marcia Belsky, Jay Jurden, and Zach Zimmerman

Featuring Matt Barats, Marie Faustin, Business Casual

