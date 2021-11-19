The Faces of Vulture Festival 2021

Vulture Festival emerged from the pandemic in full bloom, welcoming a vaxxed-up audience to an outdoor extravaganza of 20 panels across two days on November 13 and 14 at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles. John Cho, Jeff Goldblum, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Henry Winkler, Elle Fanning, Niecy Nash, and Mira Sorvino are just a few of the stars who joined us for the occasion and paid a visit to our photo studio for a portrait session with Bobby Doherty.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Insecure: The Pre-Union
The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class
Niecy Nash Is Giving … Us an Hour of Her Time
A 3rd Rock From the Sun Reunion
An Extremely Cool and Exclusive Preview of the New Cowboy Bebop
A Lovely Time With Mrs. Maisel’s Mom and Dad
C’mon C’mon — No, Really. Come On and Join Us for an Event With Mike Mills and Woody Norman.
Pablo Larraín Film School
Search Party Season 5: A Special Sneak Peek
The Great-est Panel You’ve Ever Seen
Special Advance Screening of the Queen Sugar Season 6 Finale
Dancing With the Stars of Dancing With the Stars
Seth Rogen: A Holiday Spectacular
A Conversation for Your Consideration: Simon Rex and Sean Baker Talk About Red Rocket
A Sneak Peek at Yellowjackets
Hollywood Handbook Dives Into Hollywood Homicide With Bosch: A Coming Together of Two L.A. Institutions
Comedians You Should and Will Know, Hosted by Joel Kim Booster
Meredith and Brooks Marks Are Present
Mira Sorvino Watches Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion With Us
Want more stories like this one? Subscribe now to support our journalism and get unlimited access to our coverage. If you prefer to read in print, you can also find this article in the November 22, 2021, issue of New York Magazine.
More From Vulture Festival 2021
- Cowboy Bebop (Finally) Takes Flight
- ‘Should I Call You Daddy?’
- Keeping Up With the Solomons: A 3rd Rock From the Sun Reunion