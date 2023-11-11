It’s Going Down at Vulture Festival 2023

Lee Pace at Vulture Festival 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Turns out, the people who live inside your computer screen are real and they’re hanging out at Vulture Festival from November 11 to November 13. Yes, it’s once again time for the great Vulture migration from New York to Los Angeles – with a crew of our favorite comedians, writers, actors, and musicians in tow – now at a new location, nya studios. We thought it would be impossible to beat Lee Pace, but then we found out that Sharon Stone, Patrick Stewart, Weird Al, and this year’s honorary degree recipient, Billy Thee Porter were attending, alongside a sing-along with Matt Rogers, a priceless comedy workshop with Robin Thede, a slumber party with Josie Totah, a girl gang with Amber Tamblyn huddle, R.O. Kwon, Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Gabrielle Bellot and Kirsten Vangsness, and more.

We’re even putting the writers back to work with Mike Schur in conversation with collaborator and pal Cord Jefferson, plus a panel of What We Do in the Shadows writers answer for their vampiric sins (not letting Nandor and Guillermo kiss). And speaking of the undead: Chelsea Peretti is resurrecting her podcast for one episode only, a reading of her theater group Pacific Playwrights Horizons’s latest work, Thatcher Island. Can I please get a “caw-yeah”? Below, the many, many highlights of Vulture Festival 2023, updating live all weekend.

Day One

