Without a year of new films or shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been left without much to joyfully obsess over or analyze, except for maybe Chris Evans’s social media. But thankfully Disney+’s WandaVision is giving us plenty to chew on. The deeply bizarre and deeply delightful show, starring Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and her lover–fellow (former?) Avenger the Vision (Paul Bettany) hopping from one television era to the next, is perfect theory fodder for fans who love to piece together clues. With each new episode, we’re left wondering, What exactly is going on? How is Vision back? And thanks to its time-hopping sitcom format, WandaVision also has us asking, What are those commercials?

Those zippy little ads that play mid-episode to advertise objects like a toaster or a bath powder drop little details that even casual fans can notice, from mentions of Stark Industries to Hydra. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself even shared a vague, but nonetheless intriguing, clue about these commercials at the WandaVision press conference held earlier this year, detailing that the ads are a way to figure out “other truths of the show.” So, after examining every tick, color, Marvel reference, and expression in WandaVision’s commercials, here’s some of our best guesses at what those “other truths” might be.

What’s going on here: What a missed opportunity to say “I love you (ToastMate) 3000.” But, alas, apparently even Marvel knows when too much is too much. Anyway, the first commercial we get in WandaVision is for a toaster. As the camera pans out, we’re introduced to an unknown male host (known as “Commercial Man” in the credits) who has a nice suit, that recognizably tinny 1950s accent, and a ring of misogyny. “Is your husband tired of you burning his toast?” he says as he walks over to his screen partner (his wife? An actress? We don’t know yet, but she’s listed as “Commercial Woman”) to introduce the ToastMate 2000, a toaster to “get the taste back in your toast.” The woman pops in two slices of bread, and from there, the camera zooms in on the toaster, then presents different things you can toast: meat loaf, cherry pie, open-faced cheese sandwiches (??!?!?).

Now this is where things start to feel a bit off-kilter. We’re back to a close-up of the ToastMate 2000, and in a purely black-and-white episode, we see our first flash of color, a bright red light on the toaster flashing while a ticking noise goes on for a few seconds too long until it’s finally interrupted by the finished toast popping out of the ToastMate. The male presenter tops off the ad by saying “The all-new ToastMate 2000 by Stark Industries!,” and a title card appears, saying, “Forget the past, this is your future!”

But what’s really going on here: The first half of the commercial feels pretty standard, aside from the whole fact that we’re getting it in a Marvel show about Avengers hiding in suburbia. But what stands out in this ad is that as soon as we see the toaster light blink red, we hear what sounds extremely like Tony Stark’s repulsors (a.k.a. the lasers that shot out of his hands in the Iron Man suit). So what does this mean? Well, if WandaVision is actually some kind of dream or alternate reality created by Wanda (against her will or not), this traces back to the very beginnings of Wanda and Stark’s relationship. Before Stark became Iron Man, he was too busy profiting off of Stark Industries’ weapons. One of those weapons was used to bomb Sokovia, where Wanda, her twin brother, Pietro (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and their parents lived. Unfortunately, that incident, as told in Avengers: Age of Ultron, caused the death of Wanda and Pietro’s parents, leading the twins to hold extreme anger and resentment toward Stark. So is this a piece of Wanda’s memory in the form of a toaster commercial? Possibly. Maybe the two mystery hosts are Wanda’s parents. Then there’s the phrase “Forget the past, this is your future!,” which could explain the moment when Wanda lets go of that anger toward Stark and ultimately joins the Avengers in Age of Ultron, as they quickly become the only family Wanda has left.

Improbable but not impossible: Could this just be a metaphor for Vision himself? Seeing how Vision is a synthezoid based on an AI developed by Tony Stark, there could be a connection there. He’s a robot! Isn’t toaster a decent derogatory term to call him? If you’re a robot reading this, please confirm.

What’s going on here: We see our mysterious commercial duo again! This time, they are in elegant clothing looking like they’re getting ready to go to some soirée. The two stand in front of a full-length mirror, checking on their outfits as Commercial Man narrates: “They say a man is never fully dressed without two important accessories: his special lady and his Strücker.” He then lifts up his arm to show off his Swiss-made Strücker watch before he and his Commercial Woman waltz away to whatever glamorous event is planned. The ad ends with an up-close look at the watch, where we can see HYDRA and its skull and tentacles logo on the face. The watch ticks (more ticking!) faster and faster as the narrator closes with, “Strücker: He’ll make time for you.”

But what’s really going on here: It’s starting to seem like these commercials are giving us a timeline or recollection of Wanda’s life. For a refresher, after Wanda and Pietro’s parents die, the twins voluntarily sign up for human experimentation conducted by (drumroll, please) … Baron von Strücker. According to Captain America, he’s “Hydra’s No. 1 thug” who used Loki’s scepter, which we later learn in Avengers: Age of Ultron is powered by the Mind Stone, to experiment with Wanda and her brother. That’s how Wanda and Pietro gained their powers. In the comics, the twins are actually mutants, but in a pre-Disney-Fox-merger move, they’re just referred to as “enhanced” in the MCU. So when it comes to the phrase “Strücker: He’ll make time for you,” well, heck yeah, he sure did make a lot of time for Wanda and her brother!

As for the “Swiss made,” Vulture’s own WandaVision recapper Abraham Riesman keenly pointed out that it could be a reference to the Swiss-born Hydra scientist Arnim Zola, who appeared in the first two Captain America movies. Though I don’t believe Wanda and Zola have ever explicitly crossed paths in the MCU (Wanda and Pietro are teased in the credits of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but Zola is just an uploaded brain/AI then), Zola is the key to Hydra’s human experiments that later turned Wanda and Pietro into enhanced beings. Does this mean Hydra is lurking behind this reality that Wanda may have created? It’s too early to tell yet, but it feels reasonable to theorize that these commercials may be a highlight reel of sorts of Wanda’s journey so far.

Improbable but not impossible: Seeing two people dress up for a night on the town sure is something. Remember going out? That was nice. Also, side note: Is it possible that because of the events of Avengers: Endgame, hypothetically everyone who got dusted hypothetically skipped out on the pandemic since they were gone between 2018 and 2023? All right, never mind. Let’s move along.

What’s going on here: In WandaVision’s ’70s-inspired episode, it’s time for Commercial Woman to shine! With Commercial Man notably absent onscreen — though he does narrate — our Commercial Woman is seen with her two kids and their dog. The screen splits four ways so we can see four different fiascos. The kids throw a soccer ball into her cereal, the dog pees on the floor, the woman finds her meal burned to a crisp in the oven, and, lastly, her blender goes haywire. After these events play out, the woman steps back onscreen, distressed (but her hair? Flawless!), as the male narrator says, “Do you need a break?” She responds, “You read my mind.” And then, magically, she’s in a bubbly bathtub while someone (Commercial Man?!) in a toga fans her with a palm leaf. The narrator says, “Escape to a world all your own where your problems float away.” Interesting. He continues, “When you wanna get away, but you don’t wanna go anywhere.” Interesting! The commercial ends with an up-close look at the product it’s been advertising all this time, Hydra Soak, a luxury bath powder, and the phrase “Find the Goddess Within!” in retro lettering runs across the screen below.

But what’s really going on here: Right off the bat, it’s quite intriguing how we get another reference to Hydra on the heels of the previous commercial, bolstering the suggestion that Hydra is the catalyst for Wanda’s pivot into superpowered life. This is possibly an ode to Wanda’s abilities, which we’re finally starting to see in all their glory. Telekinesis, mind reading, and reality manipulation are just a taste of what Wanda can do, and throughout her time in the MCU, her powers have been a bit subdued, unlike in the Marvel comics. Having the Commercial Woman say “You read my mind” is reminiscent of Wanda’s abilities in Avengers: Age of Ultron when she could see inside her opponent’s minds and inflict their worst fears on them as waking nightmares. Whereas “Escape to a world all your own where your problems float away” is very much what might be happening here in WandaVision. Did Wanda escape to a world all her own? It sure seems so. Maybe she finally found the goddess within herself!

Improbable but not impossible: This one may not be entirely impossible, since Marvel loves its references, but seeing how much of this show surrounds Wanda and her journey, it may just be more of a cheeky nod. One user on Reddit was quick to point out how the Hydra Soak product is eerily similar to the blue soap in “Identity and Change,” an episode in the fourth season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC. Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), who is also in a couple Marvel movies like Captain Marvel and The Avengers, describes a Hydra mind-control soap that “seeps into our bloodstream and plants false memories into our brains.”

The only thing that holds us back from this theory is that Hydra, at this point, isn’t the same. It’s smaller and weaker. It seems like the MCU is onto other baddies. Plus, in WandaVision, it’s a bath powder, not a soap, and sure, the package is blue, but there’s no suggestion the product itself is that color. Yeah, yeah, that’s nitpicky, but this is probably no more than a fun little wink.

