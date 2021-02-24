It Was GIFs of Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision All Along

Photo: Courtesy of Disney+

What is WandaVision about? Grief? Franchise building? Experiments in TV production design? An excuse to write a bunch of theme songs around the same musical intervals? Personally, I have no idea, but I appreciate it primarily as a vehicle for Kathryn Hahn to have fun clowning around. Hahn’s not exactly an unappreciated actor (she’s been so good for so long!), but she definitely steals the screen every time she appears in the show as Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s meddling neighbor, and definitely once she reveals herself to be — come on, this isn’t a spoiler at this point — Agatha, the witch who claims to be behind it all along.

As we wait for the next episode of WandaVision to get into more about Agatha’s whole scheme, we thought it was only right to compile a little GIF tribute to all Hahn has done so far this season. Please enjoy and muse upon how well Hahn’s performance works in retrospect, knowing that she’s scheming the whole time.

Video: Disney+

The most important trait in any sitcom neighbor is the ability to open doors dramatically.

Video: Disney+

Choosing to believe this was Agatha subliminally tormenting Wanda by referencing the Snap.

Video: Disney+

Introducing Agnes/Agatha’s pet rabbit, of whom she is so proud.

Video: Disney+

Ridiculous levels of backward motion achieved with the leaning here; those are Yale Drama School skills.

Video: Disney+

Our first indication that Agatha’s powers have no sway over Billy and Tommy.

Video: Disney+

Also further reason she loathes Billy and Tommy.

Video: Disney+

In retrospect, some A+ acting from Agatha pretending to be woken up by Vision.

Video: Disney+

Witches and children! A tale as old as time.

Video: Disney+

And now! The grand reveal of Agatha herself, with Señor Scratchy in hand, of course.

Video: Disney+

We love a dramatic aspect-ratio change.

Video: Disney+

You didn’t think Kathryn Hahn would join a Disney+ show just to be the random neighbor, did you?

Video: Disney+

No idea why Agatha needed to have a picnic while summoning the multiverse version of Wanda’s brother to her 1980s home, but bless her for going all out for the sake of the drama.

Video: Disney+

Always check your lashes before entangling a sentient robot in your evil plot to do, well … something involving his magical wife.

Video: Disney+

Does Agatha always make sure she summons chairs with her name embroidered on them? Is this in her witch rider?

Video: Disney+

Loves bunnies, hates children and dogs, a villain for sure.

We’ll update with more good moments of Kathryn Hahn’s scheming as Agatha continues to wreak havoc in Westview.