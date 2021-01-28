All the WandaVision References You Might Have Missed

Sorry, no classic sitcom references here, just lots and lots of Marvel mythology. Photo: Disney+

On the surface, WandaVision is an homage to classic sitcom television, with Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) trapped in an evolving series of comedy set-ups that recall shows like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, and The Brady Bunch. Of course, as with everything Marvel, scratch the surface and you’ll reveal a host of references to both the comic-book history of these characters and how they’ve tracked through movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War. Some of them are obvious name drops like Stark and Strucker, while others require a bit more knowledge of the source material. As each new episode drops further hints about where WandaVision is going and how it’s connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ll update this feature with new references and connections you might have missed.

An important date

The first episode opens with Wanda and Vision noticing a little heart on their calendar over August 23, and they’re uncertain what that date should mean to them. No, it’s probably not a reference to the kooky Jim Carrey movie, but the number 23 has been significant throughout multiple cultures and religions, with some believing that it’s a number that signifies companionship and teamwork, two things Wanda and Vision are going to need. And this may just be coincidental, but it feels like it might not be an accident that the number of movies in the MCU before this series happens to be 23. One more possible reason? Avengers #238 (the date followed by the month here) features a story in which Vision is reactivated after being previously deactivated, kind of like he is in this series after his fate in Infinity War.

Vision’s tie

There’s an unexplained pattern on Vision’s tie when he goes to work at his computational company job that likely has more future significance, but also looks a great deal like the clip that he wore in the recent comics series by Tom King, which every WandaVision fan should read. It’s just different enough that it could be another coincidence, but also prominent enough that it feels like something viewers are supposed to notice.

The Toastmate 2000

Every commercial on WandaVision has a reference or two, and the first one is multilayered. Of course, the fact that it’s made by Stark Industries is a callback that even casual fans will catch, but there’s more to it than just the namedrop of Tony’s company. When Wanda was in Sokovia, she was stuck in her apartment building at the age of only 10, trapped with her brother Pietro under rubble for two days, staring at an unexploded bomb with the Stark logo on it. The escalating beeping and splash of red in the light on the toaster feels meant to recall that childhood trauma.

Maison du Mepris Wine

When Mr. and Mrs. Hart come over for dinner with Wanda and Vision, there’s a quick shot of wine being poured and it’s a deep reference for comic fans. The winery is called Maison du Mepris and includes an M on the neck. The name of the winery translates as “House of Contempt,” which doesn’t bode well, but it’s also perhaps a reference to an event series called House of M from 2005, which seems to be a foundational source for WandaVision. In that comic, Doctor Strange reveals how much Scarlet Witch can manipulate reality in a way that defines her, even saying, “Imagination becomes the enemy. Structure disappears.” WandaVision is an amalgamation of multiple comics sources, but this Easter egg just reaffirms how central House of M is to the project.

S.W.O.R.D.

At the end of the episode, it’s revealed that an organization called S.W.O.R.D. is monitoring or watching what just unfolded. The shadowy organization may not be as well-known as Hydra or S.H.I.E.L.D., but the name isn’t new to Marvel fans. In the comics, its was a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that first appeared in Astonishing X-Men Vol. 3 in 2004, designed to monitor threats to the planet from extraterrestrial origin. The acronym stands for Sentient World Observation Response Department — or possibly, as suggested by the logo seen on the series trading cards, Sentient Weapon Observation Response Department. Whatever it’s called, what exactly it’s doing monitoring Wanda and Vision is as yet unclear.

Abe Brown

The credits of the show within a show include the name Abe Brown as director. That name should be a little familiar for both comic and movie fans. In the books, it’s the original name of a character named Black Tiger, but he’s also been in the MCU in a different form as a classmate of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Abraham Attah. He survived the snap in that movie, so he’s maybe old enough to have become a TV director for S.W.O.R.D.? There have been rumors of major MCU characters other than Wanda and Vision popping up on this show, but this is a connection no one could have predicted.

The opening credits

The new animated opening credits for WandaVision this episode are thick with references. The best ones come at the 3:27 mark of the episode in a shot that references the Tom King series in multiple ways. As the animated Vision phases through the floor, there’s a shot of dog bones (Vision made a fake doggo in the book), the slippers he wore to seem normal, and the helmet of a character named Grim Reaper from the King book. Will he surface in this series?

Additionally, in the shot of the water cooler, one can barely see “a-57.” Any number on this show is going to send people to their comic libraries, and there’s no way it’s accidental that Avengers #57 from 1968 marked the debut of Vision. It’s also easy to spot an ad for Bova Milk at the store behind Wanda, a reference to Bova Ayrshire, a highly evolved cow who actually served as Wanda’s midwife in the books. (Don’t ask.) Next to it? Auntie A’s Kitty Litter, adding to speculation that Kathryn Hahn’s Agnes is actually the legendary Agatha Harkness, a major character from the Scarlet Witch comics mythology, and one who has been referred to as Aunty Agatha. Oh yeah, she’s also got a black cat named Ebony.

The toy helicopter

This one isn’t hard to catch, but when the red toy helicopter breaks the fantasy of the black-and-white world that has been created, it has a clear S.W.O.R.D. logo on it. It also doesn’t feel too coincidental that the color recalls the bright red of Tony Stark and Iron Man, although the creators of WandaVision often use red to break the B&W façade, and the color is associated with the powers of Scarlet Witch. Red is everywhere on this show. Get used to it.

A question on the radio

After the planning meeting with Dottie, Wanda hears interference on the radio and a voice says, “Who is doing this to you, Wanda?” This is actually an auditory Easter egg in that the voice is credited to Randall Park, who played Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and can be spotted in the show’s trailer. Woo worked for S.H.I.E.L.D. and so it’s easy to believe that he now works for S.W.O.R.D. But why is he trying to reach Wanda? And who IS doing this to her? In the comics, he founded a group called the Agents of Atlas. Could that play a role here? Anything is possible.

The Strucker Watch

The beekeeper

When Wanda and Vision go outside to investigate the sound, they come upon a beekeeper emerging from the sewers. The beekeeper has a logo on his back that looks like S.W.O.R.D. but he also recalls the uniforms of a group called A.I.M., who have been all over the Marvel comic books. Wolverine once described them as “an organized group of international science-terrorists,” and that sounds like a group that would inevitably find its way into the MCU. Who is he and what is his purpose here? And why is he wearing a beekeeper uniform? One more thing — guess who founded A.I.M.? Baron Wolfgang von Strucker.

Wentworth’s

This could be a stretch, but the A.I.M. beekeeper man in episode two makes it feel distinctly possible. The store Wentworth’s features prominently in this episode. Yes, it could just be an ordinary store name, but it could also be a nod to Deidre Wentworth, a.k.a. Superia, who was the Minister of Education for, you guessed it, A.I.M.

Speed pregnancy

The third episode of WandaVision centers on a true speed pregnancy for Wanda, who goes from thinking about having kids to having them in a matter of hours. This is not a new concept for fans of the character at all. As in the movies and show, Vision can’t conceive a child normally, and so their twin boys were created via the magic of Scarlet Witch and the help of a villain named Mephisto. Since they were essentially products of imagination, they vanished in the comics, leading to a mental breakdown for Wanda. Time will tell if that happens again here.

The pose

At one point, Wanda and Vision are back-to-back with their arms raised in a pose that feels like it definitely is designed to recall the classic cover of the first issue of The Vision and the Scarlet Witch. A stretch? Maybe. But it’s an odd pose in the moment and an iconic cover.

Tommy and Billy

After Wanda gives birth to her two magical sons, they’re named Tommy and Billy, which comes as no surprise to fans of these characters. This isn’t so much an Easter egg as something that could be setting up the introduction of characters into the MCU, as Tommy and Billy in the comics, after being reincarnated after they vanished, became members of the Young Avengers named Wiccan and Speed. Could these two heroes end up a part of the Disney+ universe of shows? It seems very possible as another Young Avenger, Kate Bishop, is set to be a part of the streaming service’s Hawkeye. There were also rumors about a year ago that the show was going to incorporate Hulkling, another Young Avenger.

Simser Paint

Brand names on a show like WandaVision always send fans to their search engines trying to decipher the connection, and this one’s a little fun. Yes, the word “Sim” could have some reference to the simulation in which these characters now exist, but it’s also clearly a reference to Jeremy Simser, the storyboard artist on WandaVision. He’s also apparently working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No word on if he’s starting his own paint company.

Hydra Soak

Gravity O’s Cereal

This one needs some unpacking. The second half of “Now in Color” centers on Geraldine, played by Teyonah Parris. When she was cast in the show, she was cast as a character named Monica Rambeau, and she could still be that character given the action of the end of the episode, as she’s hurled out of whatever bubble is holding Wanda and Vision back into the “real” world. Who’s Monica Rambeau? She was the daughter of Maria Rambeau, the friend of Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel. In other words, if this is the grown-up version of the girl who helped Aunt Carol pick her superhero outfit, she knows from experience when she speaks of “little marshmallow moonmen.” Parris is reportedly set to play Monica in Captain Marvel 2 already, which feels like one of the most direct ties for WandaVision to the future of the MCU yet.

Pietro Maximoff

Just before she has her babies, Wanda suddenly remembers that she had a twin brother named Pietro, and Geraldine reminds her that Ultron killed him. This seems to trigger a traumatic memory in Wanda, breaking the illusion that she’s living in. Of course, fans know that Pietro was Quicksilver, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and he sacrificed himself to save Hawkeye and Costel in the Battle of Sokovia.

The S.W.O.R.D. necklace

It’s an obvious one, but don’t miss that Geraldine is wearing the logo of the mysterious S.W.O.R.D. around her neck. Does this mean Geraldine works for S.W.O.R.D.? It feels almost like she’s uncertain of what the necklace means, doesn’t it? Maybe Geraldine/Maria is as trapped and confused as Wanda and Vision. She won’t be for long.

