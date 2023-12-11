Thank God, Watchmen Isn’t Leaving Max

Photo: Warner Bros.

In a way, Watchmen fans are the watchmen of Watchmen. The critically acclaimed show had seemingly been removed from Max’s streaming service, but it looks like it was a brief but stressful error. It has now been resolved and is available to stream once again. An HBO source told Vulture the show hadn’t been removed from the Max library and that its removal was the result of a technical glitch currently under investigation. It was not included in the monthly “Titles Leaving Max” portion of the December press release, confusing some fans online when it looked like it was gone for good. The streamer has a history of removing original shows from its platform without warning, making technical glitches into mini heart attacks for lovers of completed or canceled shows. Now, can the removal of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends be a technical glitch? Please!