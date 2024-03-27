Waxahatchee Is the Patron Saint of Rural Kids Turned City Adults

Is there any better metaphor for modern-day Waxahatchee than a projected, idyllic creek on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert? Katie Crutchfield, who performs as Waxahatchee, performed her song “Right Back to It” on Colbert on March 26, promoting her new album Tigers Blood. The song, which features MJ Lenderman, is a rootsy — and grassy and treesy — ode to a long-term relationship that she can always easily slink back into. And that might as well be about her relationship to being raised near (wouldn’t you know it) Waxahatchee Creek, Alabama — Crutchfield’s inspiration for two albums now following a career as a rocker. The performance blends the southern-hometown sensibility with a distinctly Brooklyn energy, meaning you’ll be vibing out while wondering if the guitarist is wearing Bode. All hail the patron saint of city adults who were raised in places that barely warrant a Zip Code.

