Malala! Is! Punk!

The Lady Parts. Photo: PEACOCK/Saima Khalid/Peacock/NBC Internatiional/C4

Oh, you didn’t think We Are Lady Parts could get any cooler? Try adding a woman who survived an assassination attempt at age 15. The upcoming second season of the series, which follows a group of Muslim teen girls and their titular punk band, will feature Malala Yousafzai. There’s no official confirmation as to what she’ll be doing on the season, but the official summary says “a rival band threatens their delicate status quo.” Please let Malala be the lead singer. We beg of you. Meera Syal also guest stars. “The characters, the world, the tone — it was all there, established and ready to go,” creator Nida Manzoor said in a statement that references another great work about the troubles and successes of being in a band. “Now it was time to turn things up to 11.” All of We Are Lady Parts season two premieres on May 30 on Peacock. Mic drop.