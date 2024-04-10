If Pride Is of the Devil, We’re Here Season Four Looks Sinfully Good

We’re Here is coming back, and the “we” may have changed, but the fights stay the same. The fourth season of HBO’s drag makeover show just dropped its first trailer, and the goal is clear — lay the stakes. And the stakes? Mama, they are high. We’re talking “I’ve had someone shoot a bullet through my house,” canceling Pride, “You might get arrested” kinda stakes. In a departure from the “one location per week” We’re Here previously adopted, the new season will be camped out specifically in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Luckily, the show has four new weapons of ass destruction on its side: Priyanka and Sasha Velour will be in both cities, while Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale will take on one each. The season premieres April 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on Max. Get ready for a show that looks good as sin.

