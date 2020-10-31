The Lyrics to 30 Rock’s ‘Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,’ Annotated by Its Writer

Boys becoming men, men becoming … Photo: 30 Rock Official/YouTube

Before there was Kabletown, Kidney Now!, or even MILF Island, 30 Rock delivered the perfect ten-second joke at the start of its second season: Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) takes a mental walk down memory lane about a certain novelty party song that earned him a gold record, “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” It’s an inspiring song, really. Boys become men, and men become wolves, completing their coming-of-age journey into the canine lupus species. Aroooooo! The expanded version of the song, in addition to its Thriller-lite music video, was a collaborative effort between numerous 30 Rock staffers, including writer Tami Sagher, creator and star Tina Fey, writer Robert Carlock, and composer Jeff Richmond. But as Sagher recalled to Vulture in a recent interview, recording a studio version of “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah” was birthed only after viewers went “crazy” for the song snippet when the episode aired, as the network made it difficult for fans to access the spooky and scary clip.

“As the Housewives would say, it was all over the blogs. That was really gratifying,” Sagher explained. “NBC would take down anything off of YouTube, force you to go to the NBC site, and then make you watch a 30-second ad for a seven-second clip. It felt like such a waste of goodwill and possible attention for the show.” So with the help of the aforementioned creative trio, Sagher penned some “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah” drafts prior to Jordan and then-30 Rock writer Donald Glover recording the song.

Sagher wasn’t present for the studio session, and said some jokes were tweaked in the midst of all the fun. “It all happened really fast,” she said. “It was such a tight deadline. We maybe had 24 hours before Halloween … the thinking was that we could record it and leak it to some places like Gawker and College Humor, who were such 30 Rock supporters.” The rest, just like that rocking werewolf zoo at Temple Beth-Emmanuel, was history.

“I feel so lucky. There were so many moving parts that made that show work, so many incredibly talented and hard working people in every department,” Sagher added about the song’s enduring popularity. “To be part of one of the bits that’s getting asked about all these years later? That’s cool as hell.” To celebrate this rare full-moon Halloween, read on and enjoy her annotations for the full song, performed by Morgan with interjections by Glover.

(Aw man, Tray, look up at the sky

It’s a full moon on the Sabbath)

This is scary

Break it down

I was working late on my Haftorah

When I heard a knock on my bedroom-doorah

I opened it up and to my surprise

There was a werewolf standing there with glowing gold eyes

He says ‘tomorrow my son, you will be a man

But tonight’s the time to join the wolfen clan

Tomorrow you will stand at the bimah and pray

But tonight let’s gaze at the moon and bay’

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah

Spooky scary

Boys becoming men

Men becoming wolves

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah

Spooky scary

Boys becoming men

Men becoming wolves

(All right, that was great Tray

Okay, it’s over, that’s a wrap, oh)

The next day what happened

The Talmud didn’t teach (oh there’s more)

I got up in front of everyone

To give my little speech

Then my teeth turned into fangs

And my nails into claws

And I nearly dropped the Torah

When my hands turned into paws

I growled and I roared

And my rabbi did as well

It was a rocking werewolf zoo

At Temple Beth-Emmanuel

(Ey man, where’d you learn

All these Jewish words?)

My manager, Harvey Lemmings

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah

Spooky scary

Boys becoming men

Men becoming wolves

(I don’t, I, I just don’t think this the idea of the song

Can sustain itself for that long

Because it, it seems a little sweaty now)

So this whole premise is sweaty

We had a reception at the Larchmont Country Club

They served a real nice brisket and an eight foot party sub

I danced with my cousins, I got money from my folks

We had a lot of fun making circumcision jokes

Then I remembered the premise of my song

I was at a nice reception but the werewolf part was gone

So we pulled ourselves together and we’re wolf men again

Just in time for monster fight to begin (no)

All the country club employees were brain sucking pack

Who had all turned into zombies and were on the attack (no, man)

So we fought them and some Dracula’s and Frankensteins too

’Cause you gotta love Bar Mitzvah, even if you’re not a, aroo

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah

(There’s not such thing as Frankensteins, steins)

Spooky scary

(There’s no plural Frankenstein)

Boys becoming men

Men becoming wolves

Werewolf Bar Mitzvah

Kooky hairy

Boys becoming men

Men becoming wolves

I don’t want this, I don’t like this, this is scary

Turning into werewolves and stuff, you know?

I got excited when I saw poodle on the street the other day

Aroo

