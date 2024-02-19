Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Vanessa Williams has officially relocated from Mode to Runway by joining the cast of the upcoming West End Devil Wears Prada musical. A teaser released on Monday gave us our first look at Wilhelmina Slater Williams as Miranda Priestly. After strutting into her office, she scoffs, “Don’t just sit there. Buy tickets or … something.” The stage adaptation features music by Elton John, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, lyrics by Shaina Taub, and book by Kate Wetherhead. Status updates for this production have moved at a glacial pace — we’ve been hearing about plans for a musical based on the hit 2006 movie for nine years now. It was billed as a pre-Broadway musical during a developmental run in Chicago in 2022. For now, it’s headed to London to open in the Dominion Theatre in October 2024. (An exclusive preview engagment will also play at Theatre Royal Plymouth this summer beforehand.) We’ll keep you updated as we learn more details, including who will have the honor of fetching Miranda’s coffee. But for now? That is all.

Vanessa Williams IS Miranda Priestly. That's all. pic.twitter.com/C2WfviFFyk — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) February 19, 2024