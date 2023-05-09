What Do We Want? A Recap of Strike Day 8!

Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s been over a week now of pickets, tweets, treats, feats, shutdowns, and solidarity. Much remains the same, but things are definitely heating up. As we work to catch you up on everything that is happening on the picket lines (and on Twitter), you can also check out our thorough accounting of celebrities showing solidarity and shows that have been delayed or shut down.

The Twitter Thread Everyone’s Reading

The Writers Guild of America’s ask that studios be required to staff rooms of a certain size might seem odd, but this thread from Justified writer-producer Ingrid Escajeda makes it clear why this is such an important issue for everyone in the guild:

Minimum staff size. I keep getting asked about it. I myself didn’t entirely understand until the Showrunner Meeting. Even then, it took three people asking the same question until the pieces locked together for many of us.



It is literally for the survival of our union. Why? — Ingrid Escajeda (@griddlecakes) May 9, 2023

The Shows That Got Shut Down

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Hedge Knight (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Sinking Spring (Apple TV+)

Daredevil (Netflix)

Who Brought Food?

A nice lady named Alex! Also, APA, Verve, WME, and the Democratic Socialists, of course. And a Teamster brought cash, which can be converted into food, so it counts as feeding.

No, but this sweet young woman named Alex drove by and brought us bagels and donuts! Thanks Alex! #wgastrong pic.twitter.com/mXrRrjSrdX — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 9, 2023

Day 3 at Amazon-Culver. APA brought sodas incl LaCroix (pamplemousse yeah! ), Verve and WME also brought goodies, and thx DSA-LA for breakfast. IATSE member Steven provided live tunes, and the #StarWarsDay love was real. Thx to the SAG and #preWGA supporters too! #WGAStrong 🪧 pic.twitter.com/h059R84uCZ — Kira Snyder-WGA Captain (@sugarjonze) May 5, 2023

.@Teamsters continue to show up #WGAstrong!!! they brought us coffee and one member handed our staff this “for the strike fund” 😭🤝❤️😤 pic.twitter.com/myGyuweasj — liz hynes (@anticapitalizm) May 5, 2023

Spotted: Celebs, Bands, More Dogs

Day 4 at WB in the books. Brought Atticus with me & today’s signage is in honor of one of the shows I worked on Raised By Wolves, being removed from the platform! #DoTheWriterThing #WGAStrong hung out with the gremlins crew, met some folks from BCS I’ve only known online!! pic.twitter.com/oI1DxbWSPD — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) May 6, 2023

Niecy Nash singing I will survive at the Paramount picket pic.twitter.com/WDuI8vAq1R — Clara (@thatclarafied) May 9, 2023

Seth Meyers out here supporting the #WritersGuildStrike picketing in Queens NY! ✊ @WGAEast pic.twitter.com/arUwJ8XqZY — Lisa Takeuchi Cullen 竹内理沙 (@LisaCullen) May 9, 2023

Nicholas Braun of #Succession is here supporting the #WGAstrike outside of Netflix that was organized by the Latinx committee.



When asked what "Cousin Greg" say about this, he says, "it's hard to get to Logan's heart."@Variety pic.twitter.com/h2VCWOmcQb — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) May 9, 2023

The Strike Main-Character Award (Good)

Joe Biden does the bare minimum. Everyone is politely golf-clapping.

I have never heard a US president talk about unions the way Joe Biden does. Today, he talked about mine. There’s nothing quite like walking 8 miles on a picket line and finding out @POTUS has your back. Thank you, Mr. President! #WGAStrong https://t.co/O0ZPLiwStI — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 9, 2023

The Strike Main-Character Award (Bad)

Disney (and Warner Bros., but Disney got the brunt of this on Twitter) sent a letter to showrunners letting them know that “your personal services agreement with [the] Studio requires that you perform your showrunner and/or producing duties even if the WGA attempts to fine you for performing such services during the strike.” It’s a demand that actually goes against WGA’s guidelines for members and has not gone over well with, um, anyone.

Stunned but not surprised by the most recent letter DISNEY sent to their showrunners - who are, you know, head writers - about their "right to work" during the strike. pic.twitter.com/e0DKqqLnaU — Nic Curcio IS ON STRIKE (@NicCurcio) May 5, 2023

Fuck Disney for this. “That Disney memo further outlined various duties showrunners are ‘asked’ to continue doing—like cutting for time and making line adjustments—that the WGA asked its members to not do at this time.” https://t.co/Ylpt0JzXTS — Plz Preorder Let This Radicalize You 🔥 (@MsKellyMHayes) May 7, 2023

Disney "told those showrunners they were 'not excused from performing your duties as a showrunner and/or producer on your series as a result of the WGA strike.'"



So, if you're a producer and a writer/showrunner, Disney is asking you to scab. I'm telling you not to scab. https://t.co/9pDZd8PsO3 pic.twitter.com/SzuSMzIttK — (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) May 6, 2023

The DGA Has Entered the Chat

The Directors Guild of America has an announcement to make — in full 4K HD, of course. Its bargaining process will begin on Wednesday, May 10, and it released this very fancy video letting its members (and the studios) know that this isn’t about to be a rush job.

Today We Learned

About one of the sneakier union-busting tactics out there: neutral gates.

Quick explainer on those neutral gates you might've heard about, and how they can be used as a union-busting tactic to stop picketing #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/kOpcyctjyi — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 9, 2023

Signs People Liked

“I enjoy ‘Witty Sign TK’ as a former late-night writer and as a joke writer.” —Matt Whitaker, screenwriter and Writers Guild member since 2016

“‘My neck, my back, we want a fair contract’ from [last] Tuesday was insanely good.” —Jay Jurden, comedian and Writers Guild member since 2021

Do you have a story tip or interesting bit of writers-strike updates to share? Drop us a line at tips@vulture.com.