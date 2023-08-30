Meg Ryan Reunites With an Old Flame (Acting)

Rom-com’s resident Mother is back at it. Meg Ryan returns to form for What Happens Later, starring in and directing the film that functions under the rules of the forced-proximity trope. In the trailer, we see Ryan and her love interest, David Duchovny, amble around the airport while a treacherous snowstorm brews beyond the terminal’s floor-to-ceiling windows, only to run into each other, much to their chagrin. They’re both middle-age and share a past relationship, though they broke up over two decades ago over a miscommunication. He’s bitter — no normal person would unplug a digital advertisement for a rom-com in broad daylight like he does. Now, a series of flight cancellations and indefinite delays leave them as the only poor souls stuck in the airport, which is annoyingly retrofitted with a Siri of sorts that keeps talking back and even shuts down all nonessential power, leaving them with no choice but to have adult conversations about the past in the dark. “You left, you let go,” Ryan tells Duchovny. “Are you happy? Isn’t that the one question we should really be asking each other?” What Happens Later? Find out in theaters, October 13.

