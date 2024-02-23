The 13 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Want more TV and movie picks? Subscribe to our weekly Streamliner newsletter here. Clockwise from top: Drive-Away Dolls, the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Constellation. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Wilson Webb/Working Title/Focus Features, Apple TV+, Netflix, Monica Schipper

Hey, dolls! We can all be real and admit we’re just itching for Dune: Part Two to hit theaters next week. But in the meantime this weekend, we’ve got a lesbian road-trip comedy (fun!), a new comedy special from Marcel the Shell (well …), and yet another awards show. At least this one will have a Devil Wears Prada reunion. —Savannah Salazar

Drive-Away Dolls is Ethan Coen’s solo directorial debut without his brother (though it’s co-written with his wife, Tricia Cooke) about a pair of friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) who take a spontaneous road trip to Tallahassee. It doesn’t go smoothly: The two accidentally drive off with an important and mysterious silver briefcase that entangles them with a crop of criminals (played by a star-studded lineup that includes Colman Domingo and Matt Damon). —S.S.

In theaters

The awards ceremony where actors honor their fellow actors will be livestreamed this year, which means no censoring of curse words and hopefully less hand-wringing about the length of people’s acceptance speeches. —Jen Chaney

Streaming on Netflix

A sci-fi mystery about astronauts that’s partially set in space. So off-brand for Apple TV+, right? This one’s first episode features Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks and some chilly winter scenes that have major True Detective: Night Country vibes. —J.C.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Jenny Slate’s previous comedy special, Stage Fright, was a much-loved, warm, personal docu-special that combined footage of Slate’s family with her distinctive, gently oddball stand-up material. Her new hour, produced by A24, includes reflections on relationships, having a child, and the expectation that you will ride a bike in Amsterdam. —Kathryn VanArendonk

Streaming on Prime Video

Genre Fare

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

What, you thought this franchise was ever going to end? Never! Daryl Dixon got his own spinoff in the fall; now, The Walking Dead tackles separated lovers Rick and Michonne and introduces a new fascist force that our favorite survivors will have to fight off. The series is fundamentally more of the same, but it’s surprisingly sexy thanks to Andrew Lincoln and series co-creator Danai Gurira’s unbelievable chemistry. —Roxana Hadadi

Streaming on AMC+

Animation Station

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Russian Doll writer Cirocco Dunlap created this series about a pair of female surgeons trying to find a cure for anxiety. The voice cast includes major talents Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Sam Smith. We’re not telling you how to watch this; we also won’t say it’s a terrible idea to pop an edible before pressing play. —J.C.

Streaming on Prime Video

➽ Netflix has a new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it’s mostly an excuse to rewatch the cartoon.

Double Feature

Thelma & Louise

A duo on a road trip sounds familiar, doesn’t it? After watching Drive-Away Dolls, click on the original ride-or-die dolls Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise. —S.S.

Streaming for free on Roku

