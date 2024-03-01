The 10 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Want more TV and movie picks? Subscribe to our weekly Streamliner newsletter here. Clockwise from top: Dune: Part Two, Shōgun, Iwájú, and The Regime. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Warner Bros., Miya Mizuno/HBO, Disney, Katie Yu/FX

Spice up your life, babes, it’s Dune: Part Two’s (a.k.a. Zendaya’s) time to shine. And believe me, I came out of the theater buzzing, thinking Star Wars found dead in a ditch! to myself. But of course, there’s more coming this weekend: You can find more Timotheé — you’re welcome, Club Chalamet — on Max with the arrival of Wonka (accompanied by a devastatingly hilarious PR disaster across the pond), a gorgeous new FX series, and a Razzie collection over on the Criterion streamer. Here are the rest of our weekly TV and movie recommendations. —Savannah Salazar

Dune: Part Two is many things: a so-called sequel that’s actually half the source material, a Zendaya movie, and a critical hit. What I love about this sandy, sandwormy epic is that it also became an excuse for composer and mega-nerd Hans Zimmer to get his friends to re-invent ancient instruments to create its music. My butt is firmly in the seat. —Eric Vilas-Boas

In theaters now

Adapted from the same-named 1975 novel by James Clavell, this ten-episode limited series created by married collaborators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and Cosmo Jarvis. It is set in 1600, at the beginning of a civil war in Japan that draws in Jesuit priests, Portuguese merchants, and raises questions of religion and class. —Roxana Hadadi

Streaming on Hulu

From The Menu writer Will Tracy and directors Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs is a show that’s very blackly funny in an “absurd but it’s too upsetting and I’m not really laughing” kind of way, starring Kate Winslet as the head of an unnamed European country that slides into authoritarianism as her character goes off the rails. —Kathryn VanArendonk

Streaming on Max March 3

What is the term for a spinoff of a spinoff? Is it spinoff in the second degree? Spinoff once removed? This is one of those, a series about Elsbeth Tascioni, that picks up after the events of The Good Fight (a continuation of The Good Wife). If Elsbeth is not enough of an inducement, know that Wendell Pierce and Jane Krakowski are involved. —K.V.A.

Streaming on Paramount+

Originally a Max offering, the twisty British thriller returns to the question: Who is Jamie Dornan’s mysterious character — a car-crash victim who wakes up in Australia with no memory, though hidden agendas swirl about him? —R.H.

Streaming on Netflix

Sandman Meets Spaceman

I’ve been having a real hard time figuring out if Spaceman, co-starring Carey Mulligan, is supposed to be a comedy or a drama, but I guess we’ll find out this weekend. —S.S.

Streaming on Netflix

Animation Station

Iwájú

This animated limited series is set in a futuristic Nigeria where a superpowered lizard is tasked with finding a missing girl. Originally imagined as a series of shorts, Iwájú was created by Kugali, an entertainment company devoted to African culture. —R.H.

Streaming on Disney+

Feting the Failures

Criterion’s “And the Razzie Goes To …” Collection

Some of the best worst films ever made have now gotten the Criterion treatment this month courtesy of a new streaming roundup devoted to the Golden Raspberry Awards. Start with Elaine May’s infamous flop Ishtar, a film so ingeniously bad it led the critic Odie Henderson to conclude: “She did this shit on purpose.” —E.V.B.

➽ We’re so close to getting a Twilight movie on the Criterion Channel.

Finally Streaming

Wonka

Over in the U.K., Roald Dahl fans were treated to a dystopian “immersive” experience called the Willy Wonka Experience, which brought children to tears. But if you weren’t able to make it, here’s the next best thing: The actually pretty good Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet comes to streaming after a successful theatrical run over the holidays. —Ray Rahman

Streaming on Max

➽ Lisa Frankenstein didn’t get in-theater love, but now Diablo Cody’s dark comedy is on digital platforms, so have fun, lovers.

