The 9 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Is love in the air? Probably more so at North Carolina’s Lost & Found than down the aisle for most of Love Is Blind’s couples, but you’ll find out for sure in the finale of Netflix’s slightly deranged and overly addicting reality show. Then there’s Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian’s bloody and sexy affair in Rose Glass’s new Love Lies Bleeding, a new season of Extraordinary that has a lover named Jizzlord, and confirmation that Ryan Gosling will be performing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars (swoon!). Here’s everything to watch on TV and at the movies this weekend. —Savannah Salazar

The Oscars broadcast generally needs to give out movie-related awards, be entertaining, and end at a reasonable hour. That last task should be easier to achieve this year since the ceremony will begin an hour earlier than usual (7 p.m. ET). But there’s one more thing these awards need to do: make sure Ryan Gosling performs “I’m Just Ken” on live television. —Jen Chaney

Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on ABC

➽ We have final predictions, by the way — plus tips on how to stream the Oscar-nominated movies.

Following up Saint Maud, director Rose Glass may not be doing another explicit horror film with Love Lies Bleeding, but this visceral little thriller still delivers shock and some gruesome violence that’ll make your tummy turn. Entangled in the thrilling mess at the center of this film is Kristen Stewart as Lou, a gym worker and the daughter of a local criminal lord (Ed Harris), who crosses paths with a bright-eyed and aspiring bodybuilder (Katy O’Brian) in a small town in New Mexico. —S.S.

In theaters now

Millie Bobby Brown is going through it on these Netflix projects. Coming off fighting the terrifying Vecna and Demogorgons on Stranger Things, she stars in Damsel, a movie about a woman literally thrown in the dragon pit by her new in-laws. Yeesh. —S.S.

Streaming on Netflix

➽ It makes Jane Fonda in Monster-in-Law look tame, huh.

This very charming, offbeat British series about a woman trying to find her superpower in a society where everyone has one returns, and, yes, the protagonist (Máiréad Tyers) is still dating a guy named Jizzlord who technically used to be her cat. Look, I said it was offbeat. —J.C.

Streaming on Hulu

Guy Ritchie is sort of returning to his 2020 film with a brand-new take in this new Netflix series. Theo James leads as a cast-off Duke, who inherits a drug operation with criminal Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) and his daughter (Kaya Scodelario). Dads everywhere can clear their schedules this weekend. —S.S.

Streaming on Netflix

Reality Bites

Blown Away season 4

I’m four episodes in, and the new season of Blown Away is its best yet. In the past, Netflix’s glassblowing-competition show felt like a mixed bag: a clearly hot premise that suffered from a barely lukewarm host and glassblowers who often grew tiresome and felt mismatched skills-wise. So far, the fourth season feels like a highly intentional upgrade, racing out the gate with a less annoying host, challenges that focus on specific feats of scale and texture, and a class of glassblowers who showcase lots of talent from the jump. —Eric Vilas-Boas

Streaming on Netflix

Animation Station

Kung Fu Panda 4

The Jack Black–voiced panda’s back to punch manta rays and eat rice balls. —E.V.B.

In theaters now

➽ Plus: More fighting. (With more animated punches thrown in.)

Grand Finale

Love Is Blind season 6

North Carolina has had no shortage of drama, most of which we’ve recapped here. Now it’s time for weddings! How many of the hopeful couples will make it past the altar? More importantly, we get to see Clay’s infamous dad in the Love Is Blind finale. —S.S.

Streaming on Netflix

Finally Streaming

Poor Things

Here’s to sucking! And to Poor Things landing on streaming ahead of the Oscars. Once you watch it, read our interview with Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos, where they touch on the idea of perfection. —E.V.B.

Streaming on Hulu

