Succession went out tonight in a grand season finale that was as sharp and slippery as the show has ever been. Jesse Armstong’s corporate saga about the Waystar family has always been many things at once: On a fundamental level it’s straddled the line between comedy and drama, pulling from elements of sitcoms as well as Shakespearean tragedies, interspersing manslaughter and rigged elections with boar on the floor and meals fit for a king. You can choose many facets from which to analyze the prismatic series, and they all tend to track: Succession is a farce and a difficult man TV drama and a critique of Fox News and an amoral look at the stupidity of capitalism. But what side of the prism is up? What was Succession, ultimately, about? That’s something we may keep arguing about for years, even as traditional media collapses and tech takes over (hey, Succession’s also about that, too). With the finale fresh in our minds, we thought we at Vaulter Vulture should kick off that argument among ourselves. What was Succession about? Let us each make the case for you.

Not to do the obvious “Succession is Shakespeare” take, but like Seinfeld, Succession’s about nothing. There’s a line in King Lear where the sovereign tells Cordelia “nothing will come of nothing: speak again” in response to her insistence that she will not articulate her love for him in the same way her sisters have. Succession is about nothing! To Logan, these children have never been serious people — they’ve always been nothing, a generation fundamentally unable to turn themselves into something of substance and therefore deserve any part of his inheritance. Roman says it right near the end of the episode to Kendall: “We’re nothing… Okay?… Okay!” The arc of the series is about the Roy heirs trying to go from being nothing to something, failing, and returning to nothing. They have enough power to mess the world up in the process, but not enough to fundamentally change their fates, which is the source of the series’s satiric bitterness. (Look at these unserious people who fly private jets above us all and influence our elections.) But nothingness is also the tragedy. Might they be able to become something if they received actual love from their father … maybe so! The nothingness is his flaw as much as theirs. He’s built himself an empire, but only nothing can succeed it. Well, someone else can conquer a kingdom that’s collapsing on a flailing heir, maybe a Scandinavian prince — hey, that’s Hamlet. — Jackson McHenry

Succession was about a trio of siblings (sorry, Connor) brainwashed by their often-abusive father to believe they should want what he has: a position as the head of a powerful media empire. Only after their father dies does one realize he never wanted the job, only the street cred he thought would come with it. The sister did want the job, but comes to understand that her desire for her older brother to not have it is even greater than her desire to take it. The third, who had been told since birth that the job was his and therefore wanted nothing more than to claim it, is left with no purpose. All the bells said it would never belong to him. But he could never hear them until it was too late. — Jen Chaney

Succession was about America, an outsider’s perspective on our weird and nasty and occasionally moving attempt to do society better than the British. From its inception, the guiding thesis of America has been “Fuck you, dad.” We’re a nation of underdogs, always looking to individual freedom from a dominant society. Which is a weird position to take when you are, in fact, the dominant society. So it makes sense that in this last season of Succession, the Roys have been instrumental in letting a fascist take over America. Right wing freaks love to rail against an elite class while obscuring the fact that they’re part of that elite class. They conjure an overdog so their white supremacy can be the underdog. In the same way, Kendall Roy has been trying to top his dead father. He will never know peace unless he can kill the Logan in his head, and he will never do that. And because he has never been able to acknowledge the immense privilege and power of being a plutocrat, his daddy issues have made the country an unsafe place for his children who aren’t even real. Kendall is still living his life in “Fuck you, dad!” mode. Sorry, bud. You’re Dad now. — Bethy Squires

Succession was about power corrupting but just as often it was just as often about power disgusting, literally. The final episode relished serving its privileged, pathetic characters grossness in excess: pounds of expired food, Kendall’s meal fit for a king, Roman repeatedly picking at his stitches, Greg calling Kendall with a nuclear bomb of intel from a toilet, and Tom and Greg’s (Disgustingly Brotherly!) slap fight in a bathroom. In the end, Shiv climactic twist in Kendall’s gut is to tell him not that she hates him but that he sickens her: “I love you. I can’t stand you.” Delicious. — Eric Vilas-Boas

Succession was about “face eggs.” Or, if you prefer, “pain sponge.” Or “Second-tier bereaved,” or “full quad,” or any of the other linguistic baubles adorning the final episode of a series that kicked off with Logan receiving a gift of “bread goo,” i.e. sourdough starter (from Connor, natch) and never looked back. Not since Deadwood — hey, another show with no shortage of Shakespearean comparisons! — has a series had such a rollicking good time with the English language. Also like that series, a lot of attention gets paid to how gloriously profane Succession could be, and rightly so, but it could also be incredibly profound — and when it can do it at the same time, as with Roman’s gut-wrenching “Hey, we are bullshit,” well, that’s the true meaning of Succession to me. — Genevieve Koski

Fox News, daddy issues, the brain-eradicating power of an MBA … no, no, no. Succession was always about the mortal wounds only a sibling can inflict. The kinds of insults spewing from Kendall, Roman, and Shiv’s mouths are honed via decades of sustained verbal and physical warfare, and no outside threat — not a parent’s stroke or sister’s wedding or interloper coming for the family business — holds the power and fury of a sibling scorned. Shiv’s finale maneuver will live on in the pantheon of wronged sisters falling on the sword if it means their brother gets skewered, too. — Julie Kosin

Succession was a harrowing exhibit of boundary-less people who needed to make noisy large-scale public art of their interior landscapes. Therapy is worth it, please make time for it! — Choire Sicha

Succession was about Stewy being bi all along. — Wolfgang Ruth