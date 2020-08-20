It’s not like any of us need help remembering how great it can be to hang out at a crowded grimy local dive bar. But just in case, FX’s promotional FYC ad for the fake bar in this season of What We Do in the Shadows will help you remember all the good times we all used to have, and will hopefully have once again. The promo is a reference to this season’s standout, Emmy-nominated episode “On the Run,” in which Laszlo the vampire (played by Matt Berry) goes undercover as a bartender in Pennsylvania in an effort to avoid paying his security deposit on an old rental apartment.

In the episode, Laszlo (or rather, regular human bartender Jackie Daytona) is the proprietor of Lucky Brew’s, and the new ad lets us all marvel at what a fun, relaxing spot it is. You can hang out with your friends, play some tunes on the jukebox, and partake of a few normal human alcohols. Apparently it’s also a great spot to pick up some “wings of chicken.” It’s delightful to get another glimpse inside Lucky Brew’s, but it’s hard not to think wistfully about how great we all had it when we could sit at a beautifully greasy bar and the biggest threat was just the definitely not-a-vampire bartender.

Cheers to you, Jackie Daytona. Here’s hoping we can raise a glass of human Drambuie together sometime soon.