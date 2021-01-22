This Month’s Highlights
Easy A
Easy A wears its Scarlet Letter inspirations on its sleeve (or, in Olive’s case, on her chest). The 2010 teen comedy stars Emma Stone, in her first leading role, as Olive, “an anonymous nothing” who turns into a high school sensation after lying about losing her virginity. Stone shines with mega wit and charm, along with a fun cast of familiar faces like Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci as Olive’s parents, Lisa Kudrow, Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, and Aly Michalka. It’s honestly a perfect 2000s teen capsule, and a perfect excuse to listen to “Pocket Full of Sunshine” a couple times over.
Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix — February 2021
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Leaving February 4
Erased
Leaving February 5
Lila & Eve
Woody Woodpecker
Leaving February 7
Don’t Knock Twice
Swiped
Leaving February 10
The Monster
Leaving February 11
The Other Guys
Leaving February 14
Alone in Berlin
Hostiles
Leaving February 16
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving February 19
Bates: Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving February 20
A Haunted House
Leaving February 21
Trespass Against Us
Leaving February 24
Dolphin Tale 2
Leaving February 26
The Frozen Ground
Leaving February 28
A Walk to Remember
Basic Instinct
Easy A
The Gift
GoodFellas
Gran Torino
Haywire
LA 92
Little Nicky
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games
Retribution
Saving Mr. Banks
Sleepover
For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, and Showtime check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.