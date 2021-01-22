Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix’s library; we recommend titles to watch before they’re gone. For all our streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Easy A. Photo: Screen Gems

This Month’s Highlights

Easy A

Easy A wears its Scarlet Letter inspirations on its sleeve (or, in Olive’s case, on her chest). The 2010 teen comedy stars Emma Stone, in her first leading role, as Olive, “an anonymous nothing” who turns into a high school sensation after lying about losing her virginity. Stone shines with mega wit and charm, along with a fun cast of familiar faces like Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci as Olive’s parents, Lisa Kudrow, Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, and Aly Michalka. It’s honestly a perfect 2000s teen capsule, and a perfect excuse to listen to “Pocket Full of Sunshine” a couple times over.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix — February 2021

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Leaving February 4

Erased

Leaving February 5

Lila & Eve

Woody Woodpecker

Leaving February 7

Don’t Knock Twice

Swiped

Leaving February 10

The Monster

Leaving February 11

The Other Guys

Leaving February 14

Alone in Berlin

Hostiles

Leaving February 16

Brave Miss World: Collection 1

Leaving February 19

Bates: Motel: Seasons 1-5

Leaving February 20

A Haunted House

Leaving February 21

Trespass Against Us

Leaving February 24

Dolphin Tale 2

Leaving February 26

The Frozen Ground

Leaving February 28

A Walk to Remember

Basic Instinct

Easy A

The Gift

GoodFellas

Gran Torino

Haywire

LA 92

Little Nicky

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution

Saving Mr. Banks

Sleepover

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, and Showtime check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.