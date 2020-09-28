now streaming

What’s Leaving Netflix: October 2020

The Silence of the Lambs is leaving Netflix. Photo: Walt Disney

This Month’s Highlights

The Silence of the Lambs

Movies don’t get much better than Jonathan Demme’s adaptation of Thomas Harris’ chilling thriller about Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter. With career-defining performances from Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins, this movie still absolutely slays a quarter-century after it was released. Brian Tallerico

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix — October 2020

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Leaving September 30

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1

Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2

Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19

Paper Year

Leaving October 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30

Kristy

Leaving October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun With Dick & Jane
The Girl With All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura

