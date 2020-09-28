Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix's library; we recommend titles to watch before they're gone. For all our streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. The Silence of the Lambs is leaving Netflix. Photo: Walt Disney

This Month’s Highlights

The Silence of the Lambs

Movies don’t get much better than Jonathan Demme’s adaptation of Thomas Harris’ chilling thriller about Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter. With career-defining performances from Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins, this movie still absolutely slays a quarter-century after it was released. —Brian Tallerico

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix — October 2020

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Leaving September 30

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving October 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving October 6

The Water Diviner

Leaving October 7

The Last Airbender

Leaving October 17

The Green Hornet

Leaving October 19

Paper Year

Leaving October 26

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving October 30

Kristy

Leaving October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun With Dick & Jane

The Girl With All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura

