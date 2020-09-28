This Month’s Highlights
The Silence of the Lambs
Movies don’t get much better than Jonathan Demme’s adaptation of Thomas Harris’ chilling thriller about Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter. With career-defining performances from Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins, this movie still absolutely slays a quarter-century after it was released. —Brian Tallerico
Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix — October 2020
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Leaving September 30
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Leaving October 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Leaving October 6
The Water Diviner
Leaving October 7
The Last Airbender
Leaving October 17
The Green Hornet
Leaving October 19
Paper Year
Leaving October 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Leaving October 30
Kristy
Leaving October 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun With Dick & Jane
The Girl With All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
