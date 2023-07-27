The Emmys Are Heading Our Way

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The Emmys are coming! The Emmys are coming! Yes, it’s true. Our long, national TV-awards-show nightmare will soon be over, and finally some lucky celebs will get to put the E in EGOT. The writer and actor strikes caused the show to get postponed from its customary September date to January 15, 2024, when the show will be held at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Incidentally, January 15 is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will be the first year that the Emmys have been postponed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks and subsequent military action in Afghanistan in 2001. Shows that came out in 2022 will now be awarded in … 2024. That includes The Bear, which has since aired a second season but is nominated for its first. Strange!

Shepherding us through the strangeness will be host Anthony Anderson, the Emmys confirmed on December 13. “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” Anderson said in a statement. “When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.” The Primetime Emmy Awards will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on January 6 and 7, with an edited-down broadcast January 13 on FXX. You can catch the Primetimers on Fox at 8 p.m. ET, but if you’re understandably busy remembering MLK Jr., the show will be available the next day on Hulu.

This post has been updated throughout.