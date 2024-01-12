Oppenheimer Is Finally Streaming on Peacock

Streamliner At your service. The stance you take as you become Death, Destroyer of Worlds. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

The countdown’s over: Oppenheimer has exploded exclusively onto Peacock. The five-time Golden Globe–winning movie by director Christopher Nolan, and the second half of Barbenheimer, is now available to stream as of this morning after months of rereleases in theaters. It’s the film’s streaming debut, aside from availability VOD platforms. To celebrate the billion-dollar movie, on February 1, Universal and Peacock added more Nolan films to the streamer, like his Batman trilogy, Inception, and Memento, though fortunately for that Peloton instructor, not Tenet.

