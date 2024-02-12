The Celebs in Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Squad

Taylor Swift is clearly still in her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) era. The Squad was strong in Las Vegas on Sunday. Swift rolled deep into Super Bowl LVIII, arriving at the big game with Blake Lively and Ice Spice. The gang cheered on the Chiefs to a victory in overtime, after which Kelce sang “Viva Las Vegas.” But maybe he should stick to Beastie Boys.
The coverage of Swift watching Chiefs games has brought a new definition to “spectator sport.” We watch her watch him, very meta. In the weeks before the game, fans and commentators alike speculated whether Swift would even make it to Vegas, and on who would join her in the private box. Now we know. 1) she got there, and 2) so did Ice Spice. Here’s who joined Taylor on this glorious day of sport.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice played her deeply-held sports feelings very close to her chest. She wasn’t bored or confused, just stressed for Trav!
Blake Lively
Blake Lively sported curls à la Swift’s self titled album. Is this an Easter Egg?
Lana Del Rey
Taylor grabbed Lana’s arm when she won AOTY at the Grammys and she hasn’t let go since!
Sir Paul McCartney
Probably called it American football, good for him.
Clamuel L. Jackson
Oh wait, sorry, he was in the Nickelodeon box.