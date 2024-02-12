The Celebs in Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Squad

Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is clearly still in her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) era. The Squad was strong in Las Vegas on Sunday. Swift rolled deep into Super Bowl LVIII, arriving at the big game with Blake Lively and Ice Spice. The gang cheered on the Chiefs to a victory in overtime, after which Kelce sang “Viva Las Vegas.” But maybe he should stick to Beastie Boys.

The coverage of Swift watching Chiefs games has brought a new definition to “spectator sport.” We watch her watch him, very meta. In the weeks before the game, fans and commentators alike speculated whether Swift would even make it to Vegas, and on who would join her in the private box. Now we know. 1) she got there, and 2) so did Ice Spice. Here’s who joined Taylor on this glorious day of sport.

Ice Spice

Ice spice is just like me (no idea what is going on)

pic.twitter.com/xhR0P8vVe7 — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) February 11, 2024

Ice Spice played her deeply-held sports feelings very close to her chest. She wasn’t bored or confused, just stressed for Trav!

Blake Lively

no thoughts just blake lively saying shut the fuck up pic.twitter.com/CwpyynpmW1 — chloe (@smoakinghaught) February 12, 2024

Blake Lively sported curls à la Swift’s self titled album. Is this an Easter Egg?

Lana Del Rey

Another Taylor Swift sighting pic.twitter.com/b5Nx5O3bCB — 3030 (@jose3030) February 12, 2024

Taylor grabbed Lana’s arm when she won AOTY at the Grammys and she hasn’t let go since!

Sir Paul McCartney

🚨| Paul McCartney meeting Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl! #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/CQ8t0lJkJs — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Probably called it American football, good for him.

Clamuel L. Jackson

Oh wait, sorry, he was in the Nickelodeon box.