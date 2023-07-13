How House of the Dragon Can Keep Filming Amid the SAG Strike

Photo: HBO

Looks like filming on House of the Dragon will drag on, because Variety reports that the SAG-AFTRA actors strike has not affected plans for production in the U.K. on season two of the Game of Thrones prequel. Does this mean that cast members like Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint are ignoring union guidance? No, bruv. House of the Dragon mainly stars actors working under contracts with Equity, a local labor union. Equity previously said in a statement that it stands in “unwavering solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA. However, the organization noted in guidance to members that the strike is “not lawful under United Kingdom legislation,” even though it is in the United States. “Consequently, a performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager,” the guidance explained. “Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction.” Fittingly for this HBO show, Equity general secretary Paul W. Fleming has described U.K. industrial relations legislation as “draconian.” Meanwhile, Wicked, also filming in the U.K., paused filming as soon as SAG went into strike. The colorful, over-the-top set has been left completely abandoned.

This story has been updated with additional information.