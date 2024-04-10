Wicked Casts its Goat GOAT

Photo: David Becker/WireImage

Someone’s finally been ca-a-ast in Oz. It was announced at CinemaCon that Peter Dinklage will be stepping into the hooves of Dr. Dillamond. This comes after months of speculation about where our fave talking goat was in trailers, Vanity Fair, and in the drama surrounding SpongeBob. For those who didn’t room with Broadway heads in college, Dr. Dillamond is a talking goat man who teaches Galinda and Elphaba at Shiz U, until talking animals are segregated from other sapient species. Bowen Yang said on Watch What Happens Live that the on-set Dillamond was being played by a puppeteer named Louise. Fans were most vocal on the subject of the Dillamond casting. Where’s the Dillamond announcement? When are you going to cast Dillamond? Why aren’t you announcing Dillamond? And so on. There were even rumors that John M. Chu would gender-swap Dillamond and cast OG Elphaba Idina Menzel as a goat girl. But now we know it’s Dinklage who is goated, and that’s pretty good, goodness knows.