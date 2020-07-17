A Timeline of Will and Jada’s ‘Bad Marriage for Life’

How the hell did it come to … this? Let us explain. Photo: Scott Myers/Shutterstock

How’s this for a slap in the face? Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, have been secretly separated since 2016. The news of their now-seven-year-long separation comes as a shock to the public, which has witnessed the pair booed up on red carpets, oversharing intimate details about their relationship, and standing up for each other when a petty comedian made a stupid joke and got slapped for it. There were signs a few signs to marital discord that the power couple couldn’t hide, though. In 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to the Red Table and revealed that she’d had a relationship with R&B singer August Alsina while “temporarily” separated from her husband.

While Will and Jada promised to lay their cards on the table a few years back, hindsight proves that a lot was left unanswered. Why did the couple separate and keep it a secret? Why did she decide to share the news? Were she and Will in an open relationship before the separation? What exactly is an entanglement? As such, we took it upon ourselves to map out the complete timeline of Will and Jada’s relationship, from meeting on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to sitting across from each other at the Red Table to Jada’s latest act of oversharing.

1994: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett meet on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when Jada auditions to play Smith’s girlfriend. She ultimately loses the part to Nia Long because she’s too short (heightism strikes again) but a connection is made. At the time, Smith is married to actress Sheree Zampino.

Sometime later in 1994: Will and Jada begin seeing each other, romantically. Legend has it that Will called Jada and asked if she was seeing someone. She said no, and he said “Cool, you’re seeing me now.” Both Will and Jada maintain they began seeing each other after Will and Sheree separated.

December 10, 1995: Smith officially divorces his first wife, Sheree Zampino, mother to his oldest son, Trey. He calls the divorce “the worst thing in his adult life” on an episode of Red Table Talk.

December 31, 1997: Will and Jada get married in her hometown of Baltimore on New Year’s Eve. In a 2019 People cover story, Jada recalls “infuriating pressure” to marry Will after getting pregnant with son Jaden. “I never wanted to get married. But my mother was like, ‘You have to get married’ — she’s so old-school — and Will wanted a family. So I said, ‘All right, maybe it’s something I should do.’”

July 8, 1998: Will and Jada’s first child together, Jaden Smith, is born. An unprecedented amount of vibes are unleashed into the world.

October 31, 2000: On All Hallow’s Eve in the first year of the new millennium, Willow Smith is born. She’d one day teach us how to whip our hair to and fro.

August 23, 2011: A decade passes of relative marital bliss between Will and Jada. However, on this day in 2011 the couple releases a joint statement to combat rumors that Jada was dating her Hawthorne co-star, Latin music superstar and J.Lo’s husband at the time, Marc Anthony. “Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumors circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact,” the couple said in a statement to People.

While the couple’s joint statement was strong, a rep for Jada was slightly vaguer, saying, “All the rumors regarding Marc Anthony and Jada are false. Completely untrue. As for [the reports of a split between] Will and Jada, I’m not commenting on their personal life.” No word from Jenny From Da Block.

August 14, 2013: Jada takes to Facebook to address rumors that she and Will have an open marriage. The impassioned post ends with the following message: “Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one.”

Open marriage? Let me first say this, there are far more important things to talk about in regards to what is happening... Posted by Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday, April 14, 2013

Sometime in 2013: Rumors surface that Will Smith had an affair with Margot Robbie while filming Focus in 2015. Neither Robbie nor Smith ever directly addressed the rumors, but the internet seems pretty convinced.

Will Smith & Margot Robbie....I knew it. pic.twitter.com/xfFe9XsudL — GoldBaby68 (@GBaby68) July 11, 2020

Will Smith bagged Margot Robbie? This video makes so much more sense now pic.twitter.com/VaCrNJ2D88 — preezy (@biryaniprince) July 10, 2020

June 3, 2015: Jada goes on Howard Stern and discusses her relationship with Will. “I’m not the kind of woman that believes that a man’s not gonna be attracted to other women,” says Jada during the interview. “It’s just not realistic. And just because your man is attracted to another woman doesn’t mean he doesn’t love you. And it doesn’t mean he’s gonna act on it.” Got it.

June 28, 2015–July 5, 2015: Jada attends the Wireless Festival in London to support Jaden and Willow, who are both performing. There, the 43-year old actress meets a 22-year-old August Alsina for the first time. The entanglement ensues …

And then...Jaden and willow had a performance at wireless fest in London and jada came and August came to support Jaden and willow. August and jada met then. She even said it on her red table talk with him. pic.twitter.com/ANV1bucigB — naeema (@naeema72774759) July 1, 2020

August 3, 2015: Will addresses rumors that he and Jada are headed toward divorce in a Facebook post where he refers to Jada as “his queen.” Jada takes to Twitter and simply says “My king has spoken.” The monarchy remains intact.

Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness. (Because it's contagious) But, so many people have... Posted by Will Smith on Monday, August 3, 2015

My king has spoken. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 3, 2015

Sometime in 2016: Unbeknownst to the tabloids, Will and Jada apparently separate. No one guesses they’ve broken up. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” Smith said in their eventual Red Table Talk.

June 25, 2017: Jada and August Alsina attend the BET Awards together. They seem … cozy! Queen Latifah clearly knows something.

July 21, 2017: While promoting her upcoming film Girls Trip, Jada goes on Watch What Happens Live! and says that the craziest rumor she’s ever heard about her and Will is that they’re swingers. “That’s the craziest one,” says Jada. “It’s constant. And I’m like, ‘yo, I wish. I wish.’” Careful what you wish for …

December 21, 2017: Will posts a long, emotional Instagram for his 20th wedding anniversary with Jada. “Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.”

July 11, 2018: August Alsina takes a seat at the Red Table next to Jada to discuss his issues with alcohol, sex, and drug addiction. Jada introduces him as “a dear family friend.”

April 10, 2019: August Alsina drops a music video for his remix to Kehlani’s “Nunya.” In the video, his Animoji is texting someone named “Koren <3" which is Jada Koren Pinkett Smith’s middle name. He also uses a GIF of Jada in the video right after singing the lyric “You got me feeling like it was an act, you’re just an actress / Putting on a show ’cause you don’t want the world to know / That you lost a man who loved you all along / Baby, couldn’t we just let this go?” At the time, Alsina denied claims that the video was about Jada, but I mean … come on.

June 30, 2020: The entanglement begins to unravel. While promoting his upcoming album The Product III: stateofEMERGEency, August Alsina sits down with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and claims that he “gave years of his life” to Jada in a romantic relationship with Will Smith’s blessing. Later that day, reps for Jada calls Alsina’s claims “absolutely not true.” Okay, Jada …

July 2, 2020: Jada takes to Twitter to announce the inevitable. “There’s some healing that needs to happen… so I’m bringing myself to the Red Table.” The internet goes wild.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

July 10, 2020: The now infamous Red Table Talk occurs. Jada confirms that she had a relationship with August, but denies that Will ever gave his blessing, claiming the two were separated at the time. Will Smith glaring becomes a meme. The world googles what the word “entanglement” means. “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life!” they chanted in the style of Bad Boys.

Jada and Will address the recent headlines and share their journey of finding peace through pain. Posted by Red Table Talk on Friday, July 10, 2020

7:16 p.m. on July 10, 2020: Somehow, Keke Palmer gets wrapped up in this mess. After tweeting about watching the Red Table Talk, a fan “this you’d” her and posted a photo of Palmer with August Alsina. “Yes girl,” Palmer tweets in response. “August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020

August, most likely in his feelings, took to Twitter to confirm that he was, in fact, never Keke’s man. Things are getting messy.

U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. 🤨You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur “friends” r the reason 4 that.Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability. https://t.co/8JATP8RVlA — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

7:48 p.m. on July 10, 2020: August Alsina, still in his feelings it seems, continues to post about the entanglement on Twitter. “If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!” Feelings seem to be hurt.

If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.

It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.

Anyway, NEXT!! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020

July 11, 2020: Famed troll 50 Cent posts a screenshot of a DM conversation he allegedly had with Will Smith about the talk around the Red Table. In the DMs, Will says “We broke up so she did her and I did me.” 50 Cent follows what appears to be genuine concern for Will with a joke about August and Jada’s entanglement. Will did not appreciate it.

July 13, 2020: Somehow, Keke Palmer gets the last laugh.

July 18, 2020: Alsina released “Entanglements,” a song with Rick Ross that gets to the core of his heartbreak over Jada. Several lyrics seem to reference her, including, “That ain’t my girl, but I got they key to the crib and to the car,” as well as, “You left your man just to fuck with me and break his heart.” His lyrics also defined “entanglement” in very clear terms: “The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets.” Very subtle.

March 29, 2022: Alsina shares an Instagram post following Smith’s Oscars slap. “Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within,” he writes. “Then turned Master P (i) E^CE shown without, from your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peace’s/pieces.🖼 🤞🏽💫 🕊.”

“🗣 I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love, the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty),” he adds. It’s unclear whether this is a backhanded critique of throwing hands on TV or spiritual life coaching.

April 6, 2022: Alsina can’t keep Jada’s name out of his mouth, either. He released a song on April 5 in the aftermath of Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars, titled “Shake the World,” which appeared to reference their “entanglement.” The song seems to pull directly from Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé’s “Feeling Myself,” where Beyoncé addresses the elevator incident with Jay-Z and Solange. “I heard it’s some shit that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator / Well of course some shit was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.”

April 7, 2022: Shortly after The Sun pens a story that Alsina is nearing a book deal about his time with Jada, August goes on Instagram to (ahem) slap that rumor down. Alsina posted a screenshot of a text he seems to have sent to someone in his phone named “Stupid People 🤢 Stupid Rumors 🤮.”

“[T]hey’ve written several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions based about me on wattapad [sic],” Alsina writes, implying that he’s aware of rpf fit of him and Pinkett Smitt on Wattpad. What a time to be alive! “If you’re looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called ‘HOLY BIBLE’ while you’re at it too.”

October 11, 2023: Pinkett Smith confirms her separation from Smith in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News prime-time special with Hoda Kotb promoting her memoir, Worthy. She and Smith live “completely separate lives” and function as divorced people do. She adds that the marriage ruse persisted because they were “just not ready yet” and “still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership … In regards to how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.” Their breakup had many contributing factors, Pinkett Smith says.

“Why it fractured … that’s a lot of things. By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she explains. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

